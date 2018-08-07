Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Original Mattress Factory is coming to Mackay.
Original Mattress Factory is coming to Mackay. Contributed
News

Retail superstore has big plans for Mackay

by Rainee Shepperson
7th Aug 2018 11:17 AM

ORIGINAL Mattress Factory is making its way to Mackay, with a new store opening in early October.

The Mackay store will be one of only a select few Queensland locations for the retail chain that specialises in budget mattresses and bedroom accessories.

Original Mattress Factory prides itself on cutting out the expensive showroom fit-outs in exchange for cheaper prices on their goods. The company also refuses to stock any big brand labels, which they believe are overpriced.

Advertisements have already gone up on Seek looking for shop assistants and retail managers for the Mackay store.

mackay business mackay retail original matress factory retail
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Police investigate child approach near Grafton

    Police investigate child approach near Grafton

    Crime COFFS/Clarence Police District are appealing for help from the public after a 12-year-old boy was approached outside his home near Grafton on Tuesday

    • 7th Aug 2018 12:10 PM
    2018 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards winners

    premium_icon 2018 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards winners

    Business Check out who took home awards at this year's event

    Should vehicles be banned on Brooms Head beach?

    Should vehicles be banned on Brooms Head beach?

    News Concerned residents want action from Clarence Valley Council

    $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    premium_icon $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    Education NSW students can try their hand at robotics, 3D printing and coding.

    Local Partners