Supplied
Fashion & Beauty

Retailer selling $1,710 shirt ridiculed

by Ally Foster
29th May 2018 9:15 AM

High-end brand Balenciaga like to push to boundaries when it comes to fashion. But one item in its new collection for men has people completely baffled.

The T-Shirt Shirt - part of the Fall 18 collection - is exactly what the name suggests. It is a blue Tee with a checked shirt hanging from the front of it.

What's more, if you are brave (or daft) enough to wear the bizarre top, it will set you back $1,290 ($AU1,710).

Unsurprisingly, fashion fans were not impressed by the weird garment.

One commenter said: "This would be better if someone was wearing the other shirt & giving the guy a piggyback ride."

"What is wrong with this world?" another added.

"For when you have more $ than sense," one said.

-Read more.

clothing editors picks fashion social media t-shirt shirt viral post
