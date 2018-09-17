Rethink on $116k for flood relief

Flood water coming over the levee wall in Dovedale, Grafton, during the 2013 flood. Sandbags were able to hold back the water.

CLARENCE Valley Council will consider knocking back $116,000 in disaster relief funding for three levee bank sites because the assets are not considered vital to flood mitigation.

A general manager's report to tomorrow's full council meeting recommends overturning a decision to accept partial funding for repairs to two sections the Cowans Creek levee in South Grafton and the Swan Creek levee and to not repair them.

The Nation Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements fund shortfall for repairs to those levees would require council to stump up another $115,000 to complete the repairs.

The general manager's reports said the three leveeswere not vital because they provided protection to private assets and not those belonging to the community.

It said if the $115,000 was diverted from the council's budget for levee repairs, other higher-priority flood works would miss out.

The report also noted continuing to fund these assets created the expectation that the council would maintain these assets in perpetuity and the owners of the properties protected by these assets should be notified they would be responsible for their maintenance.