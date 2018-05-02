Blackwell steps into T20 coaching role in England
FORMER Aussie batter Alex Blackwell has agreed to join Lancashire Thunder's coaching staff.
Blackwell, who made a record 251 international appearances for Australia before announcing her retirement earlier this year, previously appeared in the Women's Cricket Super League for Yorkshire Diamonds in 2016.
The 34-year-old comes with a glittering CV, including two World Cups, three World T20s and the first Women's Big Bash League title with Sydney Thunder.
"After recently retiring from a 15-year international cricket career, I'm keen to get into coaching and I am thrilled to be given an opportunity to coach in one of the world's premier T20 competitions," Blackwell said.
"My experience as captain of the inaugural Women's Big Bash League-winning Sydney Thunder team has given me great insight into what it takes to win a T20 tournament.
"I look forward to assisting each of the Lancashire Thunder squad members to ... reach new heights both individually and as a squad."