DOG DAYS: Elvis the service dog with Vale Kempshall at St Andrew's Christian School.
Retired greyhounds help children with disabilies

5th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
LEADING Grafton greyhound trainer Sonia Kempshall has started training retired greyhounds as service dogs, a move which has made a world of difference to children with disabilities.

Now St Andrews Christian School is starting a program where the Kempshall trained service dog Elvis, who is a retired greyhound, will come in and sit with some of the children to help calm them when they read. The retired greyhounds are trained to be service dogs and companion dogs for children with disabilities, autism, PTSD, ADHD or other conditions.

On Monday for International Day of Disabled Persons Mrs Kempshall brought Elvis to meet some of the kids at St Andrews Christian School.

"The service dogs tend to give more confidence to kids with disabilities and help make them calmer,” Mrs Kempshall said.

She said while the greyhounds give the children the confidence to do things, they are also perceptive of the young people's needs.

Mrs Kempshall has trained and re-homed four service greyhounds, including one for a young boy with severe anxiety who couldn't leave the house but now has the confidence to go to school with his furry friend.

There are misconceptions about retired greyhounds but Mrs Kempshall described them as 'lounge lizards' who will not move from under the air-con.

Not all retired greyhounds are suited to be service dogs but undergo training to become de-sensitised to a number of situations, such as being around children and other animals, touching, patting, large crowds and more.

