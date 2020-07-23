Menu
Subscribe
Retiring 747 leaves its mark with Flying Kangaroo

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
23rd Jul 2020 5:40 AM
The end of an aviation era was written in the sky on Wednesday as Qantas's final Boeing 747 took flight into retirement.

The last "Queen of the Skies'' on Australian soil left Sydney Airport after 50 years of service for the 747 fleet, which was retired six months earlier than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Qantas flight A7474 creates a flying kangaroo in its flight path as it leaves Sydney on its final flight to retirement. Picture: Flightradar24.com
Qantas flight A7474 creates a flying kangaroo in its flight path as it leaves Sydney on its final flight to retirement. Picture: Flightradar24.com

Bound for Los Angeles with a full load of freight cargo and captained by Qantas's first female pilot, Sharelle Quinn, the last 747 left at 3.30pm - but not before leaving a final tribute to our national airline on radar.

The plane's flight path was tracked online and traced out the shape of the iconic flying kangaroo, marking Qantas into the sky.

Qantas 747 VH-OEJ departs from Sydney. Picture: Christian Gilles
Qantas 747 VH-OEJ departs from Sydney. Picture: Christian Gilles

The swan song flight for the iconic jumbo jet was watched by aircraft enthusiasts including actor Russell Crowe, who reflected on a pilot friend's time flying a piece of aviation history at Qantas: "Emotional day for him. I know he has loved and respected the aircraft and always felt it was a privilege."

 

The 747 will arrive in California to be parked in a desert graveyard.

 

Originally published as Retiring 747 leaves its mark with Flying Kangaroo flight route

