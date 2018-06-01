'Retribution' shooting accused makes bail bid

Police investigating after the alleged shooting in Curzon St last July.

Police investigating after the alleged shooting in Curzon St last July. Kevin Farmer

A MOTHER facing charges including attempted murder after an alleged "retribution” shooting will spend more time in custody.

Ellanah Margaret Fay Wilson was accused of encouraging two other people to inflict violence on a 20-year-old Toowoomba man.

Ms Wilson was charged after the man was allegedly shot in his stomach and knee outside a Curzon St home in July, The Toowoomba Chronicle previously reported.

The violence was allegedly inflicted "as a form of retribution,” Justice David Boddice said at Ms Wilson's bail application on Thursday.

Ms Wilson and the man who got shot were previously in a relationship, Brisbane Supreme Court heard.

The court also heard Ms Wilson had been accused of breaching bail when she was found in Toowoomba, after taking a bus from Rockhampton.

Ms Wilson had been told to stay at her mother's home in Central Queensland, the court was told.

"She said at the time the restrictions imposed on her by her mother were too strict,” defence counsel Steve Kissick said on Thursday.

He said Ms Wilson had long-running drug problems, but in custody had a wake-up call and abstained.

But Justice Boddice said any attitude change Ms Wilson had must be taken in the context of very serious allegations she faced.

Ms Wilson was now charged with attempted murder or an alternative charge of malicious act with intent.

Justice Boddice said Ms Wilson also faced charges including uttering and possessing counterfeit money, drug possession, and fraud.

The fraud allegedly happened on May 18 last year but Ms Wilson was only charged for that in August, the court heard.

Justice Boddice said Ms Wilson previously got probation for fraud and stealing offences.

He said it was unfair to grant bail if that meant Ms Wilson's mother was made to be her daughter's "keeper”.

Ms Wilson was visibly upset when bail was refused. -NewsRegional