RETROFEST: 'Fashion and confidence, it's amazing'

THE confidence given to women from vintage swing dresses, big shoes, hair and make-up is what Miss Retrofest's Ella Gilbert loves about the 50s era.

It was a blast from the past at the Retrofest Pin-Up competition held at Market Square on day two of the Jacaranda Festival yesterday.

Her outfit from Wicked Dame consisted of green and red flowers, butterfly's and little birds and a matching handbag.

Not a hair was out of place on Gilbert, styled by her friend Kath who specialises in 50s style hair.

"It took about 40 minutes to do, and (it has) little curls, little bit of flowers and fifties style,” she said.

Ms Gilbert said she entered for the third year in a row because she "just loves the 50s era”.

"The fashion and the confidence every woman has when they put on this big full circle dress, big shoes, big hair, red lips. Oh it's amazing,” she said.

"I loved the competition part of it as well and raising money for the Jacaranda festival.”

She hopes next year it will be a massive turn out, they hope to introduce a men's and kids sections of the competition.

Organiser of Retrofest Leah Wallace said it's good for Retrofest to be back.

"Thanks to all who entered this year. It's great to see it come from a small fundraiser into a regular attraction to the Jacaranda festival,” she said.

She suggested anyone who enjoys anything retro or vintage such as cars, fashion they would love to have you next year.

"We are always looking for volunteers,” she said.