Return and earn is finally about to open

GREAT EARNER: Robert Cook with the return and earn machine in South Grafton, before its opening. Ebony Stansfield

BY LATE next week South Grafton will have a return and earn recycling service, a first for the Clarence Valley.

The machine was delivered Wednesday night onto Spring Street between Big River Glass and McDonald's, where it will remain permanently.

Business owner Robert Cook, who owns the land where the return and earn is located, said if it all went to plan it would be up and running next week.

"There was supposed to be return and earn in place by December 1 but it didn't happen because of various logistical problems,” he said.

Mr Cook pushed for the return and earn as he was very keen to see bottle recycling happen.

"At my service station we actually started doing this three years ago,” Mr Cook said.

"It was always something I was interested in.”

He was able to negotiate with Tomra, the NSW appointed agent, to place the machine on the Spring Street entrance.

Mr Cook believes the return and earn should have been available 10 years ago.

"NT and SA have their system. It's a terrible waste that it wasn't here,” Mr Cook said.

"It's insane the amount of water bottles people buy. Once you get the system going, people realise it's a real waste.”

Mr Cook used to be able to recycle in his local community when he was younger with the Trex recycling programs.

"It changes community aspects. I think it will make such a difference to the community,” he said.

The machine will be serviced by Tomra next week and electricity will be installed today, in preparation for its opening.