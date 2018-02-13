Return and Earn ready for your recycling

Grafton Shoppingworld manager Brendan Wilson and assistant manager Leonie Hebbard were pleased to be able to unveil the new Return and Earn facility located at the centre's loading dock in Pound St.

A RETURN and earn machine has been installed and is operational at Grafton Shoppingworld.

Located on the corner of Villiers and Pound Street, off the Woolworths and Big W loading zone, the machine is part of the NSW Container Deposit scheme.

Centre manager Brendan Wilson of Grafton Shoppingworld said it makes a lot of sense to have the machine at Shoppingworld, to assist the removal of recyclables from waste and to raise money for charities.

"You can choose where the money from that recycling goes, to your own Paypal accounts, to redemption with shopping at Woolworths or redirect to a charity, " Mr Wilson said.

Mr Wilson said the assistant centre manager Leonie Hebbard lobbied for the machines to be at the Shoppingworld.

"NSW recycling program were quite keen to get somewhere high profile that had existing customer attraction and made sense to align with the only Woolworths store."

"It makes sense, a good partnership opportunity to make the space available and accessible. Available 24/7, which is how the machine operates and it's easily emptied. Really ticked all those boxes."

Wilson said the machines have really been embraced by the community and have been emptied almost daily from being full of recyclables.

"From our point of view something that emphasises recycling, makes a lot of sense to be located in a shopping complex, where a lot of waste originates from, " Mr Wilson said.

"It's a great little money spinner for kids to be able to get money back on waste. It makes sense that anything that is able to be recycled is removed from landfill, if there is a reward. If there is a way in which customers can be rewarded for it, it's a positive thing."