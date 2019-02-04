Return and Earn program is proving to be a messy job

FORMER Australian boxing champion John Cooper is not someone you want to pick a fight with, yet that is what is developing with Return and Earn depots in the Clarence Valley.

The environmentalist has been cashing in on his enthusiasm for recycling, but has had to wait up to four hours at a time for the bins at the depot in Yamba to be emptied.

Mr Cooper has taken his complaint to Tomra Cleanaway, whose trucks remove the bottles, cans and plastic when the bins become full.

"I've been told the bins have sensors which let people at head office know how full the bin is,” he said.

"You would think they could see if the bin was almost full and send a truck straight away.”

Mr Cooper said he was an enthusiastic user of the Return and Earn system and had used its depots in Yamba, Grafton and South Grafton.

"It makes you wonder how committed they are to the idea of it,” he said.

Tomra Cleanaway, who won the State Government contract to operate Return and Earn, said its commitment to the project was total.

"We not only send trucks daily to empty the bins, but contract to send a cleaner every day to make sure the depots are clean,” said a customer service spokeswoman.

"When the demand requires we can send an extra truck.”

The spokeswoman said yesterday the Yamba depot at the bowling club was empty because a truck had emptied it that morning.

"I don't know what happened in the case you mentioned, maybe there was a delay of some sort,” she said.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the government was also committed to Return and Earn.

"I will pass this information on to Tomra Cleanaway,” he said. "I know there have been hiccups in the past, but we're committed to having this work.”