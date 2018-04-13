Inglis of old returns as Rabbitohs rout Roosters

Rabbitoh's Greg Inglis scores a try during NRL match Sydney Roosters v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Allianz Stadium. Picture. Phil Hillyard

THE big fella is back. Shame on those who vilified him.

South Sydney champion Greg Inglis scored a spectacular try in his side's impressive 26-14 win over 108-year rivals the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium.

The Rabbitohs rule Sydney's east once again.

Just a week ago, Dragons centre Euan Aitken stood ­Inglis up cold to score a try.

Was it a sign Inglis was slowing down, that age was getting the better of him?

Last night his answer was an emphatic no.

In the 46th minute, Inglis outleapt Roosters fullback James Tedesco to breathtakingly catch a Cody Walker bomb on the full and score.

It was a pivotal moment in the match and one which demonstrated Inglis was climbing back to his best after missing all last season with an ACL injury.

"It's been a long way back," Inglis said. "It's always good to cross the line. But it's not about me, it's about a team effort."

The Rabbitohs were too good from start to finish.

South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold added: "I'm ­really proud of the way Greg has started the year.

"It has been challenging at times for him.

"We had some really tough conversations at different times over the pre-season. It's a long slog coming back from an ACL.

"It was tough at times for him to keep progressing physically. It is a bit of a rollercoaster.

"It was great to see him score that try and have a big smile on his face. But as he said, he's a team person first."

A charging Inglis had another try denied when held up over the tryline.

"I knew I got it down," Inglis said.

In the end it didn't matter as the Roosters were kept to 99 all-time wins over Souths since 1908. Souths have claimed 113 matches and there have been five draws.

Souths scored a fine win over their old rivals.

Amazingly, just 20 points - in the Roosters' favour - separate these two teams after 217 games.

Souths' English twins Tom and George Burgess stepped up in the absence of suspended brother Sam, while hooker Damien Cook further pressed his claims for NSW selection as the Bunnies' forwards tore holes in the Roosters' ruck defence early.

Seibold said it was nice for Souths to notch a win over their old neighbours.

"The build-up was pretty big and we know what both sets of supporters and members are like," he said. "With that rivalry, it's always good to get a result. I thought they stood tall for each other."

Forward Ryan Matterson scored from a Cooper Cronk bomb in the 54th minute to drag his side back into the contest but Souths weren't to be denied.

Damien Cook was close to the best player on the field.

Reynolds set up a try for John Sutton in the 65th ­minute to give Souths a 26-14 lead.

"We created some opportunities but couldn't finish them off in the end," Roosters coach Trent Robinson said.

"We just blew a couple of opportunities."

The Roosters received a pre-game blow when prop Sio Siua Taukeiaho was injured in the warm-up.

Bench player and New Zealand prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves started, while Nat Butcher came into the 17.

"I don't think there were many pleasing things tonight," Roosters skipper Boyd Cordner said.

"Our start, we just didn't tackle well. They just busted us in that first half and we were on the back foot.

Despite Latrell Mitchell’s try, it was a poor effort from the Roosters.

"We didn't set the game up at all. I thought the game was there for the taking. We just let it slip from our hands again."

Souths had 64 per cent of possession, and ran for 202m more than the Roosters in the first half.

Victory was a deserving ­reward for Souths forward Jason Clark, who played his 150th NRL game.

