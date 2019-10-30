Returning to where it all began

STILL THE ONE: Sue and Russel Lewis celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, October 25.

STILL THE ONE: Sue and Russel Lewis celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, October 25. Kathryn Lewis

FIFTY years after tying the knot across the road from Harwood Hall, Russel and Sue Lewis returned to the place filled with memories to celebrate half a century together.

Last Saturday, Mr and Mrs Lewis enjoyed the festivities with family and friends who gathered to reminisce and create new memories.

Mrs Lewis grew up at Harwood, and Mr Lewis was born in Grafton, but it wasn't until they both moved to Sydney that their paths crossed.

"We first met about 1967. We were working together in Sydney," Mr Lewis said.

"I was in the drawing office and Sue was in the production office of a big engineering company."

Their relationship quickly blossomed, and the couple returned home for a beautiful wedding at what was then a chapel across the road from Harwood Hall.

They then spent many years working in Sydney, Mr Lewis as an engineer and Mrs Lewis as a registered nurse.

THE BIG DAY: Russel and Sue Lewis on their wedding day, October 25 1969. Bill North

But it was their four children that brought them the most joy in life. They both look back fondly at the days Russel junior, Fiona, Robert and Alexandra were growing up.

"It was very fulfilling, we did all the sporting events and the school events. It was a wonderful time," Mrs Lewis said.

"I think that was about the best time in our married life, when they were young and growing up, it was wonderful."

After their lifetime together, Mr and Mrs Lewis are still radiantly in love and have picked up a few tricks for a happy marriage along the way.

"Respecting each and accepting each other," was Mrs Lewis' advice to young couple.

"You don't spend 50 years together without growing together," Mr Lewis said.

"You handle things and address things as a couple. Instead of a single mind, you've got two."