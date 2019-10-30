Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STILL THE ONE: Sue and Russel Lewis celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, October 25.
STILL THE ONE: Sue and Russel Lewis celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, October 25. Kathryn Lewis
People and Places

Returning to where it all began

Kathryn Lewis
by
30th Oct 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIFTY years after tying the knot across the road from Harwood Hall, Russel and Sue Lewis returned to the place filled with memories to celebrate half a century together.

Last Saturday, Mr and Mrs Lewis enjoyed the festivities with family and friends who gathered to reminisce and create new memories.

Mrs Lewis grew up at Harwood, and Mr Lewis was born in Grafton, but it wasn't until they both moved to Sydney that their paths crossed.

"We first met about 1967. We were working together in Sydney," Mr Lewis said.

"I was in the drawing office and Sue was in the production office of a big engineering company."

Their relationship quickly blossomed, and the couple returned home for a beautiful wedding at what was then a chapel across the road from Harwood Hall.

They then spent many years working in Sydney, Mr Lewis as an engineer and Mrs Lewis as a registered nurse.

THE BIG DAY: Russel and Sue Lewis on their wedding day, October 25 1969.
THE BIG DAY: Russel and Sue Lewis on their wedding day, October 25 1969. Bill North

But it was their four children that brought them the most joy in life. They both look back fondly at the days Russel junior, Fiona, Robert and Alexandra were growing up.

"It was very fulfilling, we did all the sporting events and the school events. It was a wonderful time," Mrs Lewis said.

"I think that was about the best time in our married life, when they were young and growing up, it was wonderful."

After their lifetime together, Mr and Mrs Lewis are still radiantly in love and have picked up a few tricks for a happy marriage along the way.

"Respecting each and accepting each other," was Mrs Lewis' advice to young couple.

"You don't spend 50 years together without growing together," Mr Lewis said.

"You handle things and address things as a couple. Instead of a single mind, you've got two."

50th wedding anniversary harwood milestone
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley: Current road closures and hazards

    Clarence Valley: Current road closures and hazards

    News Smokey conditions, road closures and bushfires are what's in store for residents today

    NSW Triple-0 workers in wild ‘cocaine party’

    premium_icon NSW Triple-0 workers in wild ‘cocaine party’

    News Police call centre operators investigated for alleged drug party

    Innovative way to get information out on community services

    premium_icon Innovative way to get information out on community services

    Health Community has opportunity to 'speed date' services available

    Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

    premium_icon Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

    Crime The Bangalow man pleaded guilty to 96 charges earlier this year