Reunion a wonderful day for all

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Theodora, Alexandra, Maria and Chrissa Langley with George Castrissios, the owner of Langley's when it closed down at the Langley's Cafe reunion on Saturday, June 10.

"LANGLEY'S means everything to me," the former owner of Langley's Cafe in Grafton George Castrissios said.

"I came here one week before Jacaranda in 1951 and I never left, for 10 years I worked for my uncles with my brother, and then in 61, we took the cafe over and we run it more or less how it was going in the 40s until 98, when we closed."

On Saturday, people piled into the South Grafton Bowling Club, finding familiar faces around every corner.

There were smiling faces everywhere as people caught up with people they hadn't seen for decades.

Mr Castrissios was joined at the Langley's Cafe reunion by many past employees who had nothing but kind words to say about their former boss, and Nick and Jim Langley's daughters Theodora, Aexandra, Maria and Chrissa.

"We did try to sell the cafe, but I think people thought it was too much hard work," Mr Castrissios said.

"So we decided to close so we could have our life back again after working seven days a week all the time."

Now, the former Langley's owner had plenty of time for his hobbies, like wood work and spending time with his grandchildren.

"Last school holidays, my daughter brought the twins up and we took them fishing down at Wooli," he said.

"It was one of my best days, fishing with my grandkids."

Mr Castrissios said he still had a lot of pride in the work and and his brother Minas did at Langley's Cafe.

"We did something worthwhile," he said.

"(Our old employees) want to come back and see us.

"My brother's not with us any more but there are 70 odd people who are all ex-workers here."

Mr Castrissios arrived in Australia unable to speak English.

"When I came out here in 1951, on the boat, I found out what my name was in English," he said.