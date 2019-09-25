REUNION: Lawrence family descendants sought

DESCENDENT: William Hercules Woods was killed in action during World War I.

KEN Woods estimates his family has about 3500 descendants. He's hoping to see at least 300 of them at a family reunion next month.

Mr Woods knows more about his family history than most, with folders of documents, photos and stories he has collected from family members laminated and stored for the next generation.

Ten years ago, the Woods family had a reunion at the Maclean Pavilion and a decade later a second reunion has been organised.

Mr Woods said the reunion would be at Lawrence, where the Woods family emigrated.

"We've got people from as far south as Sydney and as far north as Cairns, and probably everywhere in between,” he said.

Mr Woods said he hoped to meet a few new faces, as well as catch up with old friends.

"I would personally know more family members than any other I think,” he said proudly.

A small admission fee is appreciated to cover expenses. Excess money will be donated to local organisations.

The reunion is on Sunday, October 6, at Lawrence Hall 9am-3pm. Call Ken Woods on 0427476719.

Look back at the Woods family history

JOHN WOODS and Esther Allum married on March 25, 1858, in Suffolk/Norfolk England.

They arrived at Botany Bay in August that year.

Mr and Mrs Woods lived for a couple of years in the Hunter region but moved closer to Grafton in 1864 when they had their third child.

They then purchased land at Round Mountain Rd, Lower Southgate, and six more children were born.

Mr and Mrs Woods had 10 children, Mary Ann (1859), John (1862), Caroline (1864), Adeline Jane (1867), William James (1868), Esther (1870), Elizabeth Matilda (1873), Frederick Lawrence (1876) and Jessie Amelia (1879).

Mr Woods died on October 23, 1882, in the Lawrence/Southgate area. Mrs Woods died on November 21, 1927, in Glebe, Sydney, while living with her daughter, Jessie Amelia.

Mr and Mrs Woods are buried at the Lawrence Cemetery with their 10-year-old daughter Esther, who died of gastric fever.