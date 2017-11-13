Menu
Rev-heads united for Yamba hot rod display

REV HEAD: Paul Connolly, from Evans Head, with his pride and joy at the Yamba Rod Run on Saturday.
REV HEAD: Paul Connolly, from Evans Head, with his pride and joy at the Yamba Rod Run on Saturday. Jenna Thompson

SHOWERS could not deter motoring enthusiasts keen to get a close look at the variety of hot rods on display at the Yamba Rod Run held over the weekend.

For Rob Kerr, of Woombah, it was a chance to show off his sweetheart, a grey 1968 HR.

"She's in very good order for her age,” he said.

"It's nice to be able to get her out as she's normally locked up in a garage.”

Mr Kerr said his love affair for HRs started when he was a young man.

"I had just gotten my licence and my father bought one brand new,” he said.

"Of course, I wasn't allowed to drive it though, but now I have my own!”

Meanwhile, Paul Connolly's jet black 1947 International was originally bought as a 45th wedding anniversary present for his wife Allie.

"She wasn't impressed at the time, but she loves it now,” he laughed.

Perhaps the most striking feature of Mr Connolly's vehicle is the pack of wolves airbrushed down the side by Gold Coast artist Steve Parker.

"I wanted something different to the norm,” he said.

But when it came to choosing a favourite, John McFarlane said it was all about the V8 in his HK Monaro.

"I picked it up in Victoria back in 1987 and was on my Ps when I bought it,” he said.

"I was 18. Every 18-year-old boy wanted a V8 when they were that age!”

Topics:  clarence events hot rod yamba

Grafton Daily Examiner
