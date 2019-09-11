Menu
5 Melia Place, Yamba, $610,000, Raine and Horne Yamba
Property

REVEALED: 5 top properties on the market now

Kathryn Lewis
by
11th Sep 2019 5:00 PM
CHECK out the top five picks of properties to buy in the Clarence Valley: 

1. Well positioned, priced

24 Wattle DriveYamba, $475,000, Ray White Yamba
24 Wattle Dr, Yamba

3 bed

1 bath

1 car space

Ray White Yamba

$475,000

 

2. Dual-Living Dream

5 Melia PlaceYamba$610,000Raine and Horne Yamba
5 Melia Pl, Yamba

5 bed

2 bath

2 car spaces

Raine and Horne Yamba

$610,000

 

3. immaculately presented

9 O'Gradys Lane, Yamba, $519,000, Elders Yamba
9 O'Gradys Lane, Yamba

3 bed

1 bath, 2 toilets

1 car space

Elders Yamba

$519,000

 

4. Relaxed coastal living

16 Loxton Avenue, Iluka, $465,000, LJ Hooker Iluka
16 Loxton Ave, Iluka

3 bed

1 bath

1 car space

LJ Hooker Iluka

$465,000

 

5. Stylish design

34 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad, $585,000, Dougherty Property
34 Parklands Dr, Gulmarrad

4 bed

2 bath

2 car spaces

Dougherty Property

$585,000

Grafton Daily Examiner

