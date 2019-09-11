REVEALED: 5 top properties on the market now
CHECK out the top five picks of properties to buy in the Clarence Valley:
1. Well positioned, priced
3 bed
1 bath
1 car space
Ray White Yamba
$475,000
2. Dual-Living Dream
5 bed
2 bath
2 car spaces
Raine and Horne Yamba
$610,000
3. immaculately presented
3 bed
1 bath, 2 toilets
1 car space
Elders Yamba
$519,000
4. Relaxed coastal living
3 bed
1 bath
1 car space
LJ Hooker Iluka
$465,000
5. Stylish design
4 bed
2 bath
2 car spaces
Dougherty Property
$585,000