REVEALED: What caused Lower Clarence phones to go down

IF YOU didn't hear the phones ring throughout the Lower Clarence on Tuesday, you weren't alone.

A fault in the Telstra network took down much of the communications in the area from around 2.30pm, throwing internet, eftpos and other services into disarray, along with both mobile and voice services.

Telstra manager Mike Marom said they were alerted to the fault on Tuesday afternoon, and sent technicians out to investigate, at first thinking there may have been a transmission fault.

"A third party had unfortunately damaged a cable, which impacted services for some customers in the Clarence Valley," he said.

He apologised to their customers for the inconvenience this caused and assured that work was performed as quickly as possible to restore the service, which returned late Tuesday night.

"Cable cuts can isolate entire businesses and communities so it is important to call Dial Before you Dig on 1100 prior to commencing any excavation works," he said.

On our Facebook page, the extent of the downtime was felt by much of the Lower Clarence community, who expressed their frustration.

Business owner Kate Matthews posted on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page saying: "I wonder how much this downtime has cost local businesses? And if any compensation will be offered (not likely). Several hours without eftpos. It was cash only, and who has that any more? Maybe a good reminder to keep it handy".

Beverley Murray pointed out the irony of the situation, saying: "Crazy thing is how do you report a fault when you have nothing to report it on! Very frustrating!"