REVEALED: All the big winners at Jacaranda

GOT THE MOVES: Showing off some old-school dance moves at Westlawn Finance's Jacaranda Thursday presentation. Adam Hourigan

THERE'S a simple secret to a fantastic Jacaranda Thursday show according to Westlawn Finance's Stuart Connell.

"It's just got to be fun,” the co-organiser of their show said.

"Be prepared to have a laugh at yourself and have fun.”

It's a formula that has stood the test of time, as Westlawn Finance's look at festival's past and present took home the Gold Cup Award for this year's festival.

"We're delighted,” Mr Connell said.

"I only managed to catch Dougherty Property's show, which I thought was well put-together, but we had some great crowds down here.

"But there were such good numbers I think everyone had good crowds.”

The show harked back to past Jacaranda's, starting of course with the traditional queen crowning, some floral dancing, a beer-can boat race, and a good old-fashioned sing-a-long Jacaranda performance.

Rounding off the show was a spirited performance by Tina Turner, with Mr Connell providing part of his backing band.

"Each group did their own practices for their bit, and then we pulled it out and ironed out the kinks in the first show,” he said.

The Silver Cup was won by Elders/IT-River and the Rose Bowl was taken out by Joker Noel Smith at Low Pressure Surf Co.

Procession winners

The Thai community's colourful float procession took out the win in the 2019 Newcastle Permanent Jacaranda Float Procession. Adam Hourigan

The Thai community put on a big show for the Newcastle Permanent Float Procession, gaining them first prize in the best float award.

Between intricate decorations, banners, bikes and even some good old fashion boxing, the group had the crowd in raptures as they proudly represented their culture.

Jacaranda Raffle

Festival manager Mark Blackadder with staff from second prize raffle sponsor Summerland Credit Union draw the raffle. Adam Hourigan

The major Jacaranda Raffle prize was one of the last announcements of the festival, drawn at the JacaRok festival.

Alongside sponsors Summerland Credit Union, Cyndi Tracey was named as the winner of the $5000 prize.

Mary Caldwell was the second prize winner, receiving $3000, while Patricia Gilbert took third prize of $3000.

For the window display section, I-Scream won the prize for most creative Spot-It entry, while the Whiddon Grafton gumnut display caught the judges eye for the best.

Members of the staff at Grafton Whiddon used the Mae Gibbs classic Snugglepot and Cuddlepie as their inspiration for the Jacaranda Thursday dress-up. Tim Howard

Daily Examiner general manager and window-dressing judge Kelly Price said the residents had worked months on the display, with gumnut babies in Jacaranda trees, pine cones turned into kookaburras and a courtyard transformed into a jungle.

"The effort and the intricacy of the display really shows the enthusiasm for the display and the festival is alive and well,” she said.

JACA WINNERS

Float Procession

Thai Community

Jacaranda Thursday

Gold Cup: Westlawn Finance

Silver Cup: Elders & IT River

Rose Bowl: Low Pressure Surf Co

Most creative Spot It: I-Scream

Best dressed window: Whiddon Grafton

Raffle

1st: Cyndi Tracey

2nd: Mary Caldwell

3rd: Patricia Gilbert

4th: Barbara Gardner

5th: Stella Lydon

