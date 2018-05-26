REVEALED: Assaults in Mackay schools

EXCLUSIVE:

Mackay Police attend at least two violent incidents at schools every month, including cases where students are thrown against walls or found with a knife in their possession.

Documents obtained by the Daily Mercury under Right to Information laws reveal the extent of violence occurring in schools around the Mackay Police district.

In one 2017 incident, classed assault occasioning bodily harm, a girl was attacked by two offenders who punched and slapped her, before one of them "pulled the victim by her hair and pushed her repeatedly into a wall".

That same year, another female student was grabbed by the hair and thrown to the ground. "The suspect has climbed on top of the victim and has thrown several punches at the victim some coming in contact with the victims face. The suspect has ran after the victim and thrown her against a wall," according to the documents.

In another incident, a student was "grabbed on the neck and punched her... with a closed fist to the right side of her face... then pushed the victim into a pole and punched her another couple of times".

Mackay Police have investigated a total of 85 violent incidents from 2015 until mid-March this year. Eight of those are weapon related, including one where a boy was found waving a small parring knife around.

Mackay Child Protection Investigation Unit officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Emma Novosel said there were six reported assaults in April and May, including a teacher being assaulted when he tried to intervene, a student alleging they had been assaulted by a teacher, two other bodily harms and one where a child had his collarbone broken by another student.

"I wouldn't say there's an alarming increase, it's just something that happens when you put people all in one place, like anywhere across the community," she said.

"We become involved when an official report of an assault is made, when there is an incident in a school, that child and their parent can make a decision whether they want to proceed formally and we'll investigate and deal with it."

A Queensland Education spokesman said the department has security programs and strategies in place to ensure schools are safe and secure environments, and work closely with Queensland Police and protective services.

"These can include electronic security alarm systems, security patrols, security fencing, closed circuit television program (CCTV), physical security measures, risk management advice and the School Watch Program," he said.

"School principals consult with their school security advisor to determine the most appropriate protective security strategies and solutions, based on the individual requirements of a school.

"Instances of serious threat or risk to students or staff at state schools are rare and are always dealt with in a timely and professional manner by staff."

Incidents at schools detailed in Right to Information documents.

ASSAULT OCCASSIONING BODILY HARM 2018

The suspect has assaulted the victim by punching the victim multiple times in the face, pulling the victims hair and kicking the victim while the victim was on the ground.

ASSAULT OCCASSIONING BODILY HARM 2017

The suspect has grabbed the hair of the victim and thrown her to the ground. The suspect has climbed on to [sic] of the victim and has thrown several punches at the victim some coming in contact with the victims face. The suspect has ran after the victim and thrown her against a wall.

ASSAULT OCCASSIONING BODILY HARM 2017

The suspect has then started screaming at the victim for approximately 5 minutes before punching her in the face.

ASSAULT OCCASSIONING BODILY HARM 2017

Both males have trespassed on the grounds and the second offender has assaulted the victim.

ASSAULT OCCASSIONING BODILY HARM 2017

The victim was at school [redacted]... when the suspect has approached him. At this time the suspect child... Suspect has walked back towards the victim... the suspect has then walked away and made further threats to assault the victim child. The suspect child has then run up behind the victim child and has pushed him in the back as he was walking away.

ASSAULT OCCASSIONING BODILY HARM 2017:

The two offenders had followed... and have attacked her. Both have punched and slapped the victim. [Redacted] has pulled the victim by her hair and pushed her repeatedly into a wall.

ASSAULT OCCASSIONING BODILY HARM 2017

The victim was walking from... the suspect grabbed the neck of the victim in a stranglehold. The suspect let go of the victim and has walked away from the victim.

ASSAULT OCCASSIONING BODILY HARM 2017

Between nominated dates and times unknown offenders have entered onto the grounds of the [redacted]. As the unknown offender was... through the grounds he has run over the victim.

ASSAULT OCCASSIONING BODILY HARM 2017

The suspect child has become agitated and has punched the complainant child in the nose.

ASSAULT OCCASSIONING BODILY HARM 2017

The victim has been approached by... offenders known to him. One of the offenders... has then punched the victim. One of the offenders... has then punched the victim. The victim has then fallen on the ground, and all nominated offenders have kicked and punched the victim.

ASSAULT OCCASSIONING BODILY HARM 2016:

During occurrence date and times a male victim was assaulted by two males on the grounds of an educational facility. The two offenders assaulted the victim from behind with the assault continuing after the victim had been knocked to the ground.

ASSAULT OCCASSIONING BODILY HARM 2016

The offenders have located the victim and surrounded her, one of the suspects have approached the victim and shover her... multiple times. Another suspect has then joined in and punched the victim multiples times.

ASSAULT OCCASSIONING BODILY HARM 2017

Between the nominated dates and times, the named person [redacted] has argued with the victim at the [redacted] before she has pushed the victim across the chest and then punched the victim on the left side of her face with a closed fist. The named person and the victim have then struggled for a short time, before the named person has punched the victim twice in the back of the head with a closed fist.

COMMON ASSAULT 2018

On the nominated date and time, offender has approached the victim and slapped her across the face.

COMMON ASSAULT 2017:

The suspect has called out to him [and] ... has then hit... has then run away and located a teacher.

COMMON ASSAULT 2017

The suspect has grabbed the victim from behind by her hair and pulled her to the ground.

COMMON ASSAULT 2017

The suspect has approached the victim and used her arm to swing at the suspect hitting her in the face.

COMMON ASSAULT 2017

The suspect has then come up from behind the victim and wrapped his arm around the victim's throat.

COMMON ASSAULT 2016

The suspect was swearing and yelling at this time... the man started to push yell. The suspect picked up [redacted] and has thrown it at the victim, narrowly missing the victim. The suspect has then picked up another [redacted] thrown it towards the victim again missing. The juvenile suspect then kneed the victim in the genital area. The juvenile suspect has then punched the victim to his kidney area.

COMMON ASSAULT 2016

The male has then grabbed the child

COMMON ASSAULT 2016

The victim was in the school grounds of the... the suspect has backhanded the victim in the face.

COMMON ASSAULT 2017

The suspect has pulled the victim by the hair as the victim has attempted to walk off, the suspect has started to push the victim in the shoulders and arms causing the victim [sic] has then tripped over.

COMMON ASSAULT 2017

She has hit the vic [sic] with a closed fist... the victims head. Has then thrown... at the victim and has then walked off. After this... has walked over to... The victim and has struck the victim in [redacted] back with a closed fist. Has then thrown... at her head again and then walked off. Grabbed on the neck and punched her [redacted] with a closed fist to the right side of her face. [Redacted] then pushed the victim into a pole and punched her another couple of times.

COMMON ASSAULT 2017

Then the suspect approached... grabbed the victim's hair and punched her in the right side of her face.

COMMON ASSAULT 2018

The suspect walked over then the victim and pushed in the chest with both of his hands causing him to stumble backwards, soon after the suspect [redacted] walked over to the victim pushing him in the chest once more causing him to stumble backwards.

COMMON ASSAULT 2017

She has been approached by the suspect who has then engaged with the victim in a verbal argument. The suspect has then approached the victim with her fists clenched and subsequently hit the victim in the right side of the face.

COMMON ASSAULT 2018

Suspect has walked up to the victim and swiped [name redacted] down the left side of the victim's face.

SERIOUS ASSAULT [other] 2016

The suspect child spat on the victims.

WEAPONS ACT 2017

The suspect took the knife. The suspect has then come to the school on the offence date with the knife. The knife has fallen... onto the ground. [name redacted] notified the teacher.

WEAPONS ACT 2016

The suspect was at nominated offence location between the nominated offence times in possession of a small kitchen knife. At the time the suspect was observed waving the knife around and showing other students.

WEAPONS ACT 2016

At the nominated time on the nominated date at the nominated address the nominated juvenile suspect has been... police have detained the juvenile suspect. Police have conducted a search of the juvenile suspect and have located a small parring knife.

WEAPONS ACT 2017

The informant also located a black knife.