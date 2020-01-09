REVEALED: Bureau of Meteorology predictions for summer

THE Clarence Valley experienced an above-average start to the summer, and the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting more hot days to come in the coming months, and right through 2020.

During December last year, Yamba recorded an average maximum temperature of 28.3C, 2.5C warmer than the average maximum temperature for the month.

The minimum temperature was also warmer than the average set from 1944 to 2016, with the minimum temperature to 9am for December coming in at 20.4C, 1.2C warmer than average.

Elsewhere in the Clarence, Grafton also recorded an above-average start to the summer, with the average maximum temperature for December at 32C, which was 2.4C warmer than average.

Across the country last year, Australia's mean temperature in 2019 was 1.52C above average, making it the warmest on record since consistent national temperature records began in 1910 and surpassing the previous record of 1.33C above average set in 2013.

The national average rainfall total was 277mm, the lowest on record.

Bureau of Meteorology head of climate monitoring Dr Karl Braganza said the record warm and dry year was one of the key factors influencing recent and current fire conditions in large parts of the country.

Predictions for temperatures above the median in northern NSW.

Dr Braganza said there were multiple factors influencing Australia's weather patterns in 2019.

"Most of this year, Australia's climate has been dominated by a very strong positive Indian Ocean Dipole, which acted to both warm and dry Australia's landscape, particularly from around the middle of the year," he said.

"We also saw the influence of a rare sudden stratospheric warming event high above the south pole, which acted to push our weather systems northward and compound the warmer and drier than average conditions over southern Queensland and NSW during spring, amplifying the fire weather.

"The other key factor at play is that Australia's climate has warmed by more than a degree since 1910, which means very warm years like 2019 are now more likely to occur, while the trend in recent decades has been for drier winter and spring seasons in the south."

Rainfall predictions for January, 2020 across northern NSW.

In recent weeks, some of the key drivers of the recent warm and dry patterns over Australia have eased and as a result, rainfall for the coming months is expected to be average to below average in the east. However, temperatures are likely to remain warmer than average over the rest of summer.

"Unfortunately the outlook is not indicating a widespread return to wetter than average conditions over drought and fire affected parts of eastern Australia," Dr Braganza said.

"With the likely return of the monsoon by mid-January for northern Australia, it raises the chance that we could see some periods of higher rainfall move south in the coming months.

"It's important the community remains vigilant to the risk of more heat and fire days this summer, particularly given how dry the country has been over the past 12 months."