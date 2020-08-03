REVEALED: Changes for Maclean interchange opening

The new Maclean Pacific Motorway interchange will soon be open to traffic.

MACLEAN will soon be connected to the Pacific Highway upgrade through a brand new interchange, and here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming changes.

From Tuesday, there will be three nights and four days of work at the Maclean interchange to remove traffic barriers, carry out asphalting and line marking for the upcoming traffic change. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times while the work is carried out.

As part of the move to the permanent interchange, the temporary intersections at Edwards Creek and Jubilee St will be removed.

Once the Maclean interchange opens to traffic, there will be permanent closures on Jubilee and Cameron streets. Local access between Maclean and Townsend, including surrounding areas will be via the new interchange. Temporary signage will be in place to assist with wayfinding.

The shared user path at Jubilee St will provide a safe pedestrian and cyclist connection between Maclean and Townsend.

The old overpass bridge over Jubilee St will be removed as part of building the shared user path. This work is expected to take about one month to complete once the interchange is open to traffic.

The changes to the Maclean interchange as they open in their permanent arrangement soon

At this time, there will be restrictions to pedestrian and cyclist access and the north and southbound carriageways near this work will be one lane in each direction.

In other roadworks affecting highway users, there will be five days of work on the Pacific Highway between Mororo and Chatsworth to carry out asphalting and wire rope safety barrier repairs. Motorists can expect lane closures and reduced speed limits between 6am and 6pm.

Further south from Monday, there will be six days of work next to the Pacific Highway between Maclean and Glenugie to carry out asphalting, drainage work, and vegetation and landscape maintenance. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times 6am 6pm.

Off the highway, there will be up to six days of work on Iluka Rd and Lewis Lane at Mororo, Fischers Lane at Chatsworth and Ulgandahi View at Harwood to carry out earthwork and asphalting as well as install guardrails and allow access to site. Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

The new Maclean interchange section of the Pacific Highway

Traffic control will be in place on Bensons Lane at Tyndale to allow heavy vehicles to access site from Monday. Motorists can expect short stoppages at times.

Road maintenance work will be carried out on Eight Mile Lane at Glenugie for about four weeks from Monday. Temporary traffic lights and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h between 7am and 6pm and 60km/h between 6pm and 7am will be in place while work is carried out.