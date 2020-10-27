Revealed: Cheapest land and houses on the Gold Coast

Are these the cheapest homes in Australia?

THE dream of owning your own plot of land, unit or house on the Gold Coast could be within reach more easily than you think.

Believe it or not, there are units starting at $125,000 and homes from $185,000 in prime locations across the city.

As real estate prices soar high, we've done the research to find budget friendly properties.

Here are 15 of the city's cheapest blocks of land, units and houses.

CHEAPEST LAND

5 Wallaby Way, Couran Cove. Photo: realestate.com.au

Couran Point, South Stradbroke

Rare opportunity to build your holiday dream home on Couran point just behind the waterfront blocks on the Marina.

Address: 5 Wallaby Way

Price: Offers over $225,000

Size: 600 m²

For: Residential

Real estate: First National Benowa

75 Contour Road, Tamborine Mountain. Photo: realestate.com.au

Tamborine Mountain

If living on Tamborine Mountain and building that special home with views to the Coast is for you then be quick, because at this price this block will not last.

Address: 75 Contour Road

Price: $224,900

Size: 1,012 m²

For: Residential

Real Estate: Professionals Serendipity - Tamborine Mountain

17 Lavinia Way, Coomera. Photo: realestate.com.au

Coomera

Located a mere 27km from Surfers Paradise and 58km from Brisbane - offering you the very best of both worlds.

Address: 17 Lavinia Way

Price: Offers over $299,000

Size: 286 m²

For: Residential

Real Estate: Ray White Waterford

16 and 18 Skyline Terrace, Burleigh Heads. Photo: realestate.com.au

Burleigh Heads

The lots have town water, sewerage, electricity and NBN in place ready for connection.

Address: 16 and 18 Skyline Terrace

Price: $339,000

Size: 985 m²

For: Residential

Real Estate: Renee Morgan Realty - Burleigh Heads

27 Poinsettia Parade, Varsity Lakes. Photo: realestate.com.au

Varsity Lakes

Quiet family friendly street, flat land, wide frontage.

Address: 27 Poinsettia Parade

Price: $380,000

Size: 400 m²

For: Residential

Real Estate: Property Now

CHEAPEST UNITS

614/3 Como Crescent Southport. Photo: realestate.com.au

Southport

'Breezes' is a boutique building of 80 residential only apartments. It features quality facilities including an indoor pool & spa, fully equipped gym and sauna along with on-site management, 24-hour security and patrols.

Address: 614/3 Como Crescent

Price: Offers Above $279,000

What: One bed, one bathroom, one car

Size: 108 m²

Real estate: Gold Coast Residential Properties - Broadbeach

2028/56 John Lund Drive, Hope Island. Photo: realestate.com.au

Hope Island

Bright and convenient, this generous fully furnished 2nd floor studio apartment enjoys northern aspect with views over the Marina.

Address: 2028/56 John Lund Drive

Price: $125,000

What: Fully furnished Studio. One bed, one bathroom, one car.

Size: N/A

Real estate: Nat Group Real Estate Queensland

307/32 Surf Parade, Broadbeach. Photo: realestate.com.au

Broadbeach

Spacious, airconditioned, and secure apartment is centrally located in beachside Broadbeach and provides a large South East facing balcony.

Address: 307/32 Surf Parade

Price: Above $260,000

What: One bed, one bath, one car apartment

Size: 73 m²

Real estate: Chris Couper & Associates - Surfers Paradise

6/58 Sarawak Avenue, Palm Beach. Photo: realestate.com.au

Palm Beach

Beautifully renovated, this bright and airy unit is just a short stroll to schools, shops, transport and cafes.

Address: 6/58 Sarawak Avenue

Price: $390,000

What: Two bed, one bathroom, one car apartment.

Size: N/A

Real estate: First National The Pines - Elanora

48/2 Acacia Court, Robina. Photo: realestate.com.au

Robina

Conveniently located close to Robina Town Shopping Centre, T Easy Centre, Bond University, Robina Hospital, Train station and easy access to the motorway.

Address: 48/2 Acacia Court

Price: Offers Over $349,000

What: Two bed, two bathroom, one car unit.

Size: N/A

Real estate: Remax Property Centre - Broadbeach Waters

HOUSES

139/570 Pine Ridge Road, Coombabah. Photo: realestate.com.au

Coombabah

This home has great street appeal, enhanced by some garden area and is located at the rear of the Park, in the quiet Over 50's Section.

Address: 139/570 Pine Ridge Road

Price: $185,000

What: One bed, one bathroom, one car

Size: N/A

Real estate: @realty - National Head Office Australia

255/325 Reedy Creek Road, Burleigh Waters. Photo: realestate.com.au

Burleigh Waters

Spacious open plan living, featuring a modern kitchen with breakfast bar, dining, lounge with a day bed and a computer nook.

Address: 255/325 Reedy Creek Road

Price: $220,000

What: One bath, one bathroom, one car

Size: N/A

Real estate: Lifestyle First Realty - ELANORA

3/3 Gibosa Lane, Coomera. Photo: realestate.com.au

Coomera

Perfect for either homeowners or investors looking for value in a quiet but convenient location and low body corp.

Address: 3/3 Gibosa Lane

Price: $249,000

What: Two bed, two bathroom, one car

Size: N/A

Real estate: Ray White - Oxenford

2/18 Beacon Road Tamborine Mountain. Photo: Realestate.com.au

Tamborine Mountain

Offering space, an unrivalled location and a complete stress-free lifestyle, this is low maintenance living at it's finest.

Address: 2/18 Beacon Road

Price: $360,000

What: Two bed, one bathroom, one car

Size: N/A

Real estate: Ray White - Rural Tamborine Mountain

105/29-49 Varsity Parade, Varsity Lakes. Photo: realestate.com.au

Varsity Lakes

This light filled apartment right on the doorstep of Lake Orr is in fabulous condition.

Address: 105/29-49 Varsity Parade

Price: $389,000+

What: Two bedroom, two bathroom, two car

Size: N/A

Real estate: Harcourts Coastal

Cheapest Gold Coast land, units and homes for sales for Gold Coast Bulletin. Photo: realestate.com.au

