REVEALED: Clarence property values during COVID

THE Clarence property market is showing signs of recovery with growth across some towns and suburbs despite the economic impacts of COVID-19.

New figures show the two major markets of Grafton and Yamba have experienced significant increases in the median house price in the past three months.

Grafton led the pack with an increase of 20.8 per cent in the past three months, while Yamba showed 12.2 per cent growth over the same period.

For Grafton, this has returned the market to an almost identical level of 12 months ago with the median sale price now at $324,000.

Yamba is still five per cent less than this time last year at $530,000. Units in the town are selling at an average of 1.8 per cent higher at $426,250.

Yamba’s property market continues to yield the highest median price in the Clarence Valley, with growth areas in the communities of Gulmarrad, and the village of Iluka at $520,000.

While Gulmarrad’s space lends itself to new development and the sale of many newly built homes, LJ Hooker Iluka franchise owner Christina Nipperess said there’s a reason for the strength in Iluka’s market.

“People just want to be here,” she said. “It’s Iluka!”

With many homes in the town tightly held, Ms Nipperess said she noticed many people spying the excellent return on their investment even during a difficult time.

“Now is a good time to get a return on their investment,” she said.

41 homes sold in the area over the past 12 months, and Ms Nipperess said it wasn’t so long many people were just after a “beach shack”.

“Now people are after something they don’t have to do any work to — they want to be shown something a little more upmarket,” she said.

A property in Iluka on the market for near the median price for the small village.

“Whether it’s a holiday house or a retirement house — people understand the rent returns aren’t as strong here as they may be in other areas, so we get investors looking for the lifestyle.

“At the moment I think it comes down to supply and demand … it does allow that higher price.”

Ms Nipperess noted the smaller market did mean the median price could be affected by higher-priced “outliers” within the market.

The highest number of properties sold in an area was in Grafton with 149 houses changing hands.

