Teacher student ratios of Clarence Valley schools

THE schools with Clarence Valley's most crowded and best resourced classrooms have been revealed.

An analysis of national data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has revealed the schools where teachers have the most students to teach.

The figures show in 2018 in the Clarence Valley region there were more students per teacher at Westlawn Public School than any other school.

According to the data, the most up to date that includes all state and private schools nationally, Westlawn Public School had 17.8 students for every teacher, the highest in the area.

The second highest student-teacher ratios were at Chatsworth Island Public School where there was an average of 17.8 students for every teacher at the school.

At Coutts Crossing Public School there were 17.5 students for every teacher, the Clarence Valley region's third highest.

In contrast there was one teacher for every 2.5 students at Induna School, the region's lowest ratio of students per teacher. The second and third lowest ratios were at Baryulgil Public School and Valley Hope School where each had 7.1 students per teacher.

According to ACARA the national student-teacher ratio was 13.5 students for every teacher.

Across the country independent private schools had the lowest student to teacher ratios with 11.7 students to every teacher.

Government schools had an average of 13.8 students for every teacher while Catholic schools had an average of 14 students for every teacher.

Student-teacher ratios do not take into account teacher aides or non-teaching staff at schools, only the full-time equivalent teachers.

STUDENT TO TEACHER RATIOS

Clarence Valley's most crowded classrooms

Westlawn Public 17.8

Chatsworth Island Public 17.8

Coutts Crossing Public 17.5

Lawrence Public 17.4

Palmers Island Public 17.4

Yamba Public 17.4

Copmanhurst Public 16.9

Ulmarra Public 16.5

Gulmarrad Public 16.1

South Grafton Public 15.9

