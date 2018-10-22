REVEALED: Clarence Valley's best burger spot

NUMBER ONE: Brgr Spot owners Sarah Clarke and Simon Birchall have put in long days and late nights to make their business what it is today .

WE ALL love a hamburger and, fortunately, the Clarence Valley is home to many variations.

That's why we could think of no one better to recommend the best burger in the Clarence Valley than our readers. And we weren't surprised when we got more than 100 comments and nominations on our Daily Examiner Facebook poll.

More than a dozen businesses across the region have got a mention in the vote, but it would seem Brgr Spot in Yamba has the tastiest offerings.

When we got in touch with owners Simon Birchall and Sarah Clarke, they were elated to learn the results.

"We're absolutely stoked to be voted number one in the Valley,” Mr Birchall said.

"We have worked really hard on getting this place to where it is today - long days and late nights, but to hear that people of the Valley are loving what we do makes it all worth it.

"We would like to send everyone our appreciation for their tremendous support.”

So what makes Brgr Spot, Yamba the best place for a hamburger?

"In the burger world there is no limits on what your can put between a bun,” Mr Birchall said.

"I think we got number one because of our passion for serving people what they want.”

Mr Burchall said it was difficult to say which burger on the menu was the most popular.

"It would most likely be between the Cowabunga, Yew Beauty, or Flippin the Bird, but our special never takes long to walk out the door,” he said.

Mr Burchall added that it wasn't just about the burger, but the overall experience.

"One of the main parts of a good burger is to be able to wash it down with an icy cold, frothy refreshment,” he said.

"We pride ourselves on a quality burger menu but also some of the best beers from around our local areas, Australia and around the world.”

In second place on the readers' vote was Southside Top Shop in South Grafton.

Emma Grant said they had the best works burgers in town.

Kim Cooney echoed that sentiment, saying it's "a great place with tasty treats and very nice owners”.

In third place was Captain Cook Family Store, with Steve Cselka posting: "All hail the burger king: Captain Cook!”

Close behind in fourth place was Bush 2 Beach Yamba.

Colin McKenzie declared it as "a seriously good cafe run by the friendliest couple you could ever meet.”

In fifth place was Heart & Soul Wholefood Cafe Boutique Bar.

Cass Powell describing their chicken burger as "the best!”

Brgr Spot

15 Clarence St, Yamba

Ph: (02) 6646 1481