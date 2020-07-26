REVEALED: Clarence Valley’s drink drivers convicted in court

DANGEROUS COMBINATION: Drink driving offences are some of the most common matters to appear in local courts around NSW.

DANGEROUS COMBINATION: Drink driving offences are some of the most common matters to appear in local courts around NSW.

DESPITE the constant warnings from police and magistrates, people across the Clarence Valley continue to drive while over the legal limit, putting their lives and the safety of the community at risk.

Here are eight offenders who have been found guilty and sentenced for drink driving on our roads in Grafton and Maclean Local Court in the past 18 months.

Woman sentenced for high-range drink driving

A SOUTH Grafton woman faced Grafton Local Court in February 2019 and pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving after she returned a PCA reading of more than three times the legal limit.

Joanne Kaulfers, 30, was drinking at her partner's property on November 13 when at 10.20pm she decided to leave. As she drove away was unaware her partner had chased after the car and grabbed the driver's side window and dragged him for around 50m.

Kaulfers returned a PCA reading of 0.168, and magistrate Jeff Linden sentenced her to an 18-month community corrections order and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.

20 middies and no headlights spell trouble for driver

DRIVING around Grafton at 1.55am with his headlights off was how one South Grafton man was busted for high-range drink driving last year.

Chad Juvana Scott Poutai, 24, recorded a PCA of 0.159 after he was stopped by police on Fitzroy St on February 16, 2019. Poutai told police roadside that he had consumed around 20 middies of XXXX between 4.30pm the previous afternoon and 1am, and was driving his friend back to a hotel to try to find his phone.

In Grafton Local Court Poutai was convicted of high-range PCA, fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Man busted for drink driving, resisting arrest faces court

A BROOMS Head man was sentenced after he was caught drink driving more than three times over the legal limit, before resisting arrest when police attempted to move him from lying in the middle of the road outside Maclean Base Hospital.

Gary John Mills, 52, appeared in Maclean Local Court in February last year, after pleading guilty to high range PCA, fail to comply with a police direction, obstruct drivers or pedestrians and resist officer in execution of duty.

According to police facts, on August 3 last year police patrolling Brooms Head stopped Mills for a random breath test, which returned a positive result and he was taken back to Maclean Police Station for a secondary breath analysis.

During the process Mills was belligerent, and when asked where he was drinking told the officer "at your wife's house". Mills said "you'd need to ask your wife" when he was asked what he had been drinking.

Mills was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month conditional release order and a 12-month community corrections order. Mills was also fined $600 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Man blows .243, avoids jail

JUST a few weeks shy of his 60th birthday Mark Anthony Orr narrowly escaped going to jail earlier this year after he was found asleep in his car on the side of the Pacific Highway with a .243 concentration of alcohol in his blood.

The court heard police found Orr asleep in his LandCruiser on the south side of the St Helena tunnel.

On December 14 police received a number of phone calls from people alarmed at a four-wheel drive car swerving all over the road as it travelled south on the highway.

When police questioned him he gave a false identity and denied he had been driving the car, but they were able to use CCTV from the tunnel camera to determine Orr was behind the wheel shortly before he was found asleep.

The police facts revealed Orr drank a bottle of rum and coke before setting out to return home.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden convicted Orr and sentenced him to an intensive corrections order for nine months.

'I know I'll be over': Drink driver busted four times limit

A WOMAN told police "I know I'll be over" after she was stopped for a random breath test by police and returned a blood alcohol reading close to four times over the legal limit, a court has heard.

South Grafton woman Melanie Joy Eggins, 34, was sentenced in Grafton Local Court in July this year after pleading guilty to high range drink driving.

According to police facts tendered to the court, about 2.10am on March 3 this year police observed a vehicle on Bent St that appeared to be going faster than the 50km/h posted speed limit.

Police stopped the vehicle, and when asked if she had been drinking Eggins told police "I'll be over, I know I'll be over" before returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.197.

In Grafton Local Court magistrate Michael Dakin sentenced Eggins to a 12-month community corrections order and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Tourettes blamed for breath-test arrest

A 29-YEAR-old Coffs Harbour man's Tourette syndrome may have been behind his charge of failing to submit to a breath analysis test at Grafton last year.

Father of three Sean Tristan Tilyard told Grafton Local Court he had been having difficulties since he was diagnosed with a form of the condition in 2015, which causes him to make uncontrolled obscene threats when under pressure.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said his medical condition was responsible for his matter he was charged with, but found him guilty of drink driving. She placed him on a community corrections order for 12 months and ordered him to do the Sober Drivers program. He was disqualified from driving for 10 months.

Unsupervised L-plater blows 0.117 in RBT

AN UNSUPERVISED L-plater, driving with a friend in the front seat, was busted with a mid-range reading of 0.117 when stopped by police for a random breath test.

Molly Judith Jean Furlan, 21, appeared in Grafton Local Court in July last year for sentencing after pleading guilty to drive with mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol and being a learner not accompanied by a supervisor.

Magistrate Annette Sinclair said Furlan's actions had a great deal of potential damage not just to herself and her friend, but to the broader community.

Ms Sinclair took into account Furlan's mental health history, and sentenced her to a 12-month conditional release order, and disqualified her from driving for three months. A 12-month interlock order was also imposed.

Quick visit to mum spells trouble for drink driver

A COUTTS Crossing woman who blew more than six times the legal limit and crashed her car on a short trip to visit her mum, will serve eight months of "house arrest" for her crime.

Robyn Lynnette Wray, 46, was sentenced in Grafton Local Court in May 2019 for the offence, which occurred on January 13 last year.

Police said Wray had attended the Coutts Crossing Tavern from 2pm on January 12 and consumed 12 stubbies of mid-strength beer.

About midnight she decided to drive to her mother's place a short distance from the tavern.

On the way she veered to the wrong side of the road and then left the road entirely and crashed into a safety barrier.

Wray was sentenced to eight months of home detention.