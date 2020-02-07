REVEALED: Clarence Valley’s favourite pub

YOU voted for your favourite pub in the Clarence Valley and the winner is...

1. Brushgrove Hotel

CHEERS: Brushgrove Hotel manager Tanya Stephenson and head chef Tina Kelly are glad for the pub to be named the Clarence Valley's favourite.

AFTER "tagging along" with her dad when he moved to the Clarence Valley 20 years ago, Tanya Stephenson was hooked, and since walking into her local pub in those early days, she has become the smiling face customers see as they walk in.

The Brushgrove Hotel manager has worked there on and off since 2000, taking time off to look after her growing family, but has recently taken on the new role in what has been named the Clarence Valley's favourite pub.

Owned by Luke Many and Bec Alford, who also recently took over the Lawrence Tavern in October, the Brushgrove Hotel is a beloved institution of the village and one that has clearly made its mark.

The owners' new acquisition also proved a winner in the eyes of locals, coming second place in The Daily Examiner's online poll.

Ms Stephenson said she loved having a chat with the locals and getting to know them like family.

"They all know my kids and my kids know them. Casey tells everyone she's a pub kid," she laughed.

She put the win down to a welcoming atmosphere and friendly, happy staff, elements she said were key to a popular pub and what the Brushy pub was known for.

A recent addition to the kitchen is head chef Tina Kelly, another former employee who has returned to the hotel. Ms Kelly leased the restaurant for several months in 2000 and since working as a chef in other parts of the region is back with a few new ideas sure to entice locals.

"We're starting a new menu very soon and we're starting a few new specials. We're doing a Valentine's dinner."

2. Lawrence Tavern

3.Village Green Hotel

4. Clocktower Hotel

5. Grafton Hotel

6. Harwood Hotel