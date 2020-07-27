LOOK HERE: Clarence Valley’s top earning postcodes

What is the top earning suburb in the Clarence Valley?

What is the top earning suburb in the Clarence Valley?

TWO coastal hamlets are on the lower end of the scale, but it's a tight tussle for the top for the highest earning postcode in the Clarence Valley.

Figures released by the Australian Taxation Office for earnings for the 2017-18 show that the both the highest median and average income comes from the area's smallest postcode, but we're also earning less than our counterparts to the north.

The 2450 postcode of Harwood has barely enough individual residents filing tax returns to be included in the data with 202, but tops the average taxable income list at $46,723.

>>> RELATED: Clarence property prices on the rise again

The Grafton area's 2460 postcode, which also includes other surrounding areas such as South Grafton, Copmanhurst and further afield, has the most individuals filing at 14,352, and the next highest median income at $38,772.

However, more earners at the top end of their list push it into fourth place overall for average income at $45,063.

The Yamba area comes in second in the area at an average of $45,696, while the greater Maclean 2463 postcode has an average of $45,640.

Rounding out the list, the Wooli/Minnie Water area, which boasts just more than 1000 individual returns, comes in at an average of $41,259, while Iluka averages the least in the Clarence Valley at $40,881.

REFLECTIONS: This beautiful picture of Wooli Beach and the breakwall was submitted by Brooke Norman

The figures show the growth of the Lower Clarence region economically, with figures from the 2013 and 2014 financial year showing the 2460 postcode leading the way with a lead over the other postcodes of between $3000-$5000.

>>> MACLEAN: Ghost town to boom town

The growth in individual incomes is shown across the board by the figures, with the incomes doubled in each postcode from 2003-04 figures.

Further south, in the Mid North Coast, incomes are in the same region, with the Coffs Harbour region of 2450 the outlier, almost reaching $50,000 for the 2017-18 financial year.

Its lowest average region is in the 2452 area around Dorrigo, which recorded an average taxable income of $38,190.

2018 aerial view of Coffs Harbour Jetty redevelopment

To the north, it is a different story though, with five postcodes breaking the $50,000 average income mark, and one sitting on top at $60,757.

>>> REVEALED: What houses on the Northern Rivers are worth

That honour belongs to the 2487 postcode that sits on the border, including Tweed Heads, and popular beach spots at Casuarina and Cudgen.

It is followed in average earnings by the 2479 postcode in the Bangalow area and hinterland, sitting at $57,902.

Terranora Road snakes its way east along the ridgeline towards Tweed Heads South and Kingscliff. Banora Point can been seen in the left of the image with Chinderah and Cudgeon towards the centre top and Kingscliff to right.Photo: Scott Powick Daily NewsTWE210815aireials

It is not all top earners in the area, with the 2471 postcode around Coraki, and the 2469 postcode that takes in areas around Tabulam and the higher country filling out the bottom two spots for the area - the 2469 area averaging only $35,140, the lowest in the North Coast.

The list, which is compiled after the deadline for 2017-18 tax returns has expired, shows no surprises for the top earners in the country, with eight of the ten postcodes located in the eastern suburbs of Sydney.

The top earner is the 2028 postcode of Double Bay, where its 3,517 individual tax returns showed an average income of $242,428.

The lowest average income where there was enough data for a sample was located in the western suburbs of Adelaide, where the average for the 5,182 taxpayers was $29,450.