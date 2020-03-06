REVEALED: Clarence’s favourite wedding photographer

ON the hunt for the Clarence Valley’s favourite wedding photographer we took to Facebook and from your nominations the finalists were announced.

1. Louis Covre, Grafton Fast Photos

The Clarence Valley's favourite wedding photographer Louis Covre.

THE Clarence Valley’s favourite wedding photographer got his start in high school and has brought a passion for photography throughout the different paths he has taken in his life.

Louis Covre from Grafton Fast Photos won The Daily Examiner’s subscriber only poll in the search for the Clarence’s favourite wedding photographer with 72 per cent of the vote.

Mr Covre’s first job behind the camera harks back to his school days a photographer for the Grafton High School Gazette.

After moving to Sydney to pursue accounting, Mr Covre said the hustle and bustle of city life wasn’t for him and he returned to his hometown where he started work at the business he owns today.

“I got a casual job at what was known then as a mini-lab,” he said.

“From there I steadily grew into it and ended up buying the business.”

The decision to get into wedding photography was initially a business one, but Mr Covre said he grew to love it.

“Back in the good old days, only took 12 shots but had spare magazines, every shot counted,” he said.”

“Back then you had to go into the church and introduce yourself to the priest or whoever was doing the service. They gave you the one shot, the one cue and you only were supposed to do right when they gave you the cue, because you couldn’t interrupt the service.”

¬As technology has changed around him with the introduction of digital photography, Mr Covre has maintained a simple style that his clients are clearly in love with.

“I’m still from the old school. I think it’s mainly because I don’t like wasting time. I’ve got a set arrangement and it’s all locked in my head,” he said.

“I cater for the customer, what they want. I’ve got two basic packages and they both include photographs and a full DVD of everything I take, just trying to keep it nice and basic.”

