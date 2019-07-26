REVEALED: CMC Rocks announces 2020 dates

HOT on the heels of the incredible success that was CMC ROCKS QLD 2019, the festival has announced it will return to Willowbank, Ipswich from Wednesday, March 18 to Sunday, March 22, 2020.

In it's thirteenth year, CMC Rocks will offer more than ever, returning with an extended festival program, along with a slew of market stalls, food and drink outlets, festival merch tent and more.

The most anticipated annual event on the country music calendar, CMC Rocks each year offers an opportunity for music lovers to get close to their favourite local and international artists, from the famed songwriters shows, to the artist signings tent and exclusive meet and greet opportunities.

Next year's festival will have an expanded capacity to cater for a huge demand, reeling in a daily attendance of 23,000 this year.

CMC Rocks 2019. Thomas Rhett. Cordell Richardson

Additional camping space has been secured for 2020, meaning that even more Rocks fans will be able to take in the full festival experience from Wednesday afternoon.

Headlined by US superstars Florida Georgia Line, the event delivered memorable moments across four full days; from Cam's surprise appearance during Thomas Rhett's Saturday night set, to multiple on-stage shooeys, and Friday afternoon's downpour - which didn't deter the crowds from enjoying one of the festival's most anticipated sets - global powerhouse Luke Combs on his return Rocks visit.

Nominated once again for a Helpmann Award for Best Contemporary Festival, CMC Rocks QLD is fast becoming one of the most highly regarded annual events in the country.

In 2019 CMC Rocks created history, selling out over 23,000 tickets within moments of going on sale, with crowds travelling from as far as Canada, Qatar, UK and USA to attend the four-day event, injecting millions of dollars into the Queensland economy, double that of 2018.

Sam Ryan from Coonambleand Dylan McGregor from Moree work on their post-hangover breakfast at CMC Rocks on Sunday. Rob Williams

Queensland Tourism Industry Development Minister, Kate Jones, said the event was a highlight on the state's events calendar.

"This year's CMC Rocks QLD demonstrated yet again that this state is the home of country music in Australia," Ms Jones said.

"We're also the home of major events and the 2020 CMC Rocks Queensland promises to be another bumper affair, attracting music fans by the thousands to southeast Queensland and providing a great boost to the region's economy."

The Queensland Government is proud to support CMC Rocks QLD through Tourism and Events Queensland as part of the It's Live! in Queensland events calendar, showcasing Australia's best live events in Australia's best destinations.