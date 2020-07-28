REVEALED: Councillors vote on payrise

COUNCILLORS will receive some extra cash from now on after a late push to prevent a pay rise fell flat.

Following a recommendation from last week’s committee meeting, Clarence Valley Council has voted to increase its renumeration in line with their reclassification as a ‘Regional Centre’.

The vote means councillors will receive $24,320 a year, and the mayor an additional $57,702 and deputy mayor an additional $7000.

The options suggested by council staff for a potential councillor pay rise.

Cr Greg Clancy and Debrah Novak tried to prevent the increase from happening, despite both agreeing that councillors should be paid more.

Cr Clancy acknowledged the current rates of renumeration were “not particularly good” and should be increased at some point in the future, but now was not the time to do so given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

However, their attempts to keep renumeration at current levels failed with all councillors expressing the view that it was time to raise the rate, particularly for the mayor.

Costing $88,012, it was the first time councillors had taken a pay rise since 2014, a point which was raised numerous times in the meeting.

The issue has been highly contentious, with social media lighting up in opposition to the proposal, though the motion was passed 6 – 2.