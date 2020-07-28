Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Clarence Valley Council meeting on Tuesday, 28th July, 2020.
Clarence Valley Council meeting on Tuesday, 28th July, 2020.
Council News

REVEALED: Councillors vote on payrise

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
28th Jul 2020 5:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNCILLORS will receive some extra cash from now on after a late push to prevent a pay rise fell flat.

Following a recommendation from last week’s committee meeting, Clarence Valley Council has voted to increase its renumeration in line with their reclassification as a ‘Regional Centre’.

READ MORE: POLL RESULT: Community responds to council payrise plan

The vote means councillors will receive $24,320 a year, and the mayor an additional $57,702 and deputy mayor an additional $7000.

The options suggested by council staff for a potential councillor pay rise.
The options suggested by council staff for a potential councillor pay rise.

Cr Greg Clancy and Debrah Novak tried to prevent the increase from happening, despite both agreeing that councillors should be paid more.

READ MORE: COUNCIL: Mayor leads push for maximum pay rise

Cr Clancy acknowledged the current rates of renumeration were “not particularly good” and should be increased at some point in the future, but now was not the time to do so given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

However, their attempts to keep renumeration at current levels failed with all councillors expressing the view that it was time to raise the rate, particularly for the mayor.

READ MORE: COUNCIL PAYRISE: Timing not ideal, but when will it ever be?

Costing $88,012, it was the first time councillors had taken a pay rise since 2014, a point which was raised numerous times in the meeting.

The issue has been highly contentious, with social media lighting up in opposition to the proposal, though the motion was passed 6 – 2.

clarence valley council councillor pay cr greg clancy cr jim simmons payrise
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence connection to record $4.2M horse sale

        premium_icon Clarence connection to record $4.2M horse sale

        People and Places “It was quite emotional ... she was bawling her eyes out”

        POLL RESULT: Community responds to council payrise plan

        premium_icon POLL RESULT: Community responds to council payrise plan

        Council News DIVIDED OPINION: 'The optics in this look worse than bad'

        HOCKEY WRAP: Juniors return and Coffs make a statement

        premium_icon HOCKEY WRAP: Juniors return and Coffs make a statement

        Hockey It was another big week on the hockey fields but heavy rain left some sides without...

        HOONS: Readers reveal dangerous driver hot spots

        premium_icon HOONS: Readers reveal dangerous driver hot spots

        Crime From burnouts to drag racing, the Clarence Valley’s dangerous drivers are a chronic...