REVEALED: Council's new balloon policy is here

Council's new policy on helium balloons is on track to go out for public consultation. iStock

COUNCIL'S balloon policy is here and won't involve enforcement officers snatching balloons out of kids' hands.

The policy to ban balloons on some council property was endorsed by the Corporate, Governance and Works committee to go out to public consultation, though not everyone was pleased.

Cr Arthur Lysaught said the council was not reflecting thoughts of the whole community on the issue but was pleased council officers would not be "going out there and snatching balloons out of the hands of two, three and four year olds".

"The majority of the community that I associate with think it is absolutely ridiculous that we have spent as much time on this issue as we have," he said.

While Cr Lysaught was happy with the last line of the document which stated "council's compliance officer will not enforce this policy", Cr Greg Clancy questioned why it was included.

"It is certainly not a deterrent if you say you are not going to enforce it," he said.

But the General Manager, Ashley Lindsay said council did not have the resources to enforce the ban and to say otherwise would be "misleading".

He said when parties entered into agreements with council to use their land, the ban would be written into the conditions of the contract.

Cr Clancy was also concerned the policy was narrower in scope to the original motion which sought to prohibit the use of helium balloons "on council managed lands and facilities".

The draft policy states the ban only applies to "any event or activity, use of facilities or use of land that requires Council approval" and does not apply to "activities that do not require approval from the council".

Cr Karen Toms said while the policy "might upset some people of perhaps a different generation" people only had to look at how many animals died as a result of consuming the balloons to see it was a positive step.

"It smacks of hypocrisy that we are letting helium balloons go to commemorate somebody's life and yet in doing so we are actually killing other life.

"So I am proud to be a part of this policy."

Cr Jason Kingsley, Cr Karen Toms, Mayor Jim Simmons and Cr Peter Ellem voted for the policy to be put out for public exhibition and Cr Arthur Lysaught against.

Final decision will be made at next week's council meeting.