REVEALED: Cutest new addition is causing a buzz

WELCOME LUNA: Barnacles Café and Dolphin Feeding have welcomed the arrival of 4-week-old Luna to the community.

A NEW addition to Tin Can Bay's famous dolphin feeding institution is drawing crowds from across the region.

Born 4-weeks ago, Luna was officially named last week.

Barnacles cafe and dolphin feeding owner Les Dunstan said Luna was in good spirits.

"Luna is doing very well and has fit in amongst the other six dolphins," Mr Dunstan said.

"We have about 13 in the pod."

The new addition is a welcome asset to the Tin Can Bay community.

"We have a lot of people who have been coming to see Luna and all the other dolphins," he said.

"We're definitely excited to have Luna with us."

The news was shared all over Facebook with one Gympie resident ecstatic with the news.

"The little 'peanut' is the cutest thing ever. It was soooo wonderful seeing the little one today," one visitor said.

Mr Dunstan said dolphins don't get fed until 4-years-old.

"Due to Luna only be 4-weeks-old, they can't be fed until they're 4 years old," he said.

The Australian humpback dolphin gets its name from the elongated dorsal fin and humped back appearance which arises from the accumulation of fatty tissue on their backs as they age.

The male and female Australian humpback dolphins can grow between 2.6m and 2.7m, reaching physical maturity at around 14 years of age.

Threats:

Living close to coasts and rivers, the Australian humpback dolphin is susceptible to pollution as well as shark and fishing nets.

Overlooking Snapper Creek inlet in Tin Can Bay, Barnacles cafe provides an idyllic setting for you to enjoy breakfast while you are here to feed the Australian humpback dolphins.