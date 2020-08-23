Menu
Locals are urged to have their say on the West Wooolgoolga Sports Complex designs from renowned architectural firm Populous.
News

REVEALED: Detailed designs for new sports complex

Jasmine Minhas
23rd Aug 2020 11:00 AM
THE detailed design for the West Woolgoolga Sports Complex from world-renowned sports architectural firm, Populous, has been unveiled.

The design team have had two rounds of consultation with the community working group - validating more than a decade of community consultation that was undertaken by the council previously.

Major construction work will begin in 2021, with establishment works expected to begin in November this year.

Populous, which has regional offices in Sydney and Brisbane, is the designer behind over 3,000 projects worldwide including Sydney's ANZ Stadium and Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Coffs Harbour City Council Group Leader City Prosperity Nikki Greenwood said it was wonderful to see the schematic designs reflect the various inputs the council received from the community over the years.

"The design team have been working tirelessly to deliver the project vision," Ms Greenwood said.

"The West Woolgoolga Sports Complex will be an inclusive, vibrant and healthy community space for locals and visitors to gather, play compete, practice, learn, perform and celebrate.

"We've already received some great feedback on the documents on have your say and encourage everyone to go and have a look."

The council is now seeking final feedback from the community before the design is completed later this year.

The complex is earmarked for a greenfield site located on the western side of Solitary Islands Way, roughly opposite Woolgoolga High School, and will include a mix of indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

It will include playing fields, a multipurpose centre featuring two indoor courts and function rooms, as well a new roadways, paths and carparking.

 

The complex will include playing fields and a multipurpose centre.
The $24.7 million project has been jointly funded by all three levels of government. This includes $10 million in Federal Government funding, $8 million from the NSW Government, and $6.7 million from the council.

View the schematic designs here and have your say by August 31.

Coffs Coast Advocate

