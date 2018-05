REVEALED: Dozens of foreign ships in Mackay waters

Ships moored off Hay Point waiting to be loaded with coal.

Ships moored off Hay Point waiting to be loaded with coal. Tony Martin

A GROWING multicultural community of cargo carriers has been gathering off Mackay's coastline for months - but where are they all from?

Marine Traffic Global Ship Tracking Intelligence data reveals there are currently 44 ships anchored in Mackay waters having travelled from China, Canada, Japan, Korea, the Caribbean, Panama, Hong Kong, Malta, Liberia, Italy, Greece, Marshall Islands, Cyprus, India and Singapore.

The bulk carriers, except for one bound for Port of Mackay, are all in the region to load up at the Hay Point and Dalrymple Bay coal terminals as exports continue to strengthen.

Month-on-month coal export figures for Hay Point Coal Terminal for the 2017-18 financial year show 40,596,676 tonnes of coal have been exported since July 1. Data for DBCT was not available.

Three bulk carriers are expected to load up at Hay Point Coal Terminal this week while a further 25 bulk carriers are expected to visit Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal.

It comes as Queensland Resource Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane revealed the state's resources sector contributed $55.1 billion in 2016-17.

"The resources industry has been a constant contributor in the development of Queensland as a decentralised State and an economic powerhouse exporting to the world," Mr McFarlane said.

"The Queensland resources sector is providing $11,029 for every man, woman and child living in Queensland in direct and indirect contribution to the state's economy of $55.1 billion in 2016-17, including royalties paid to the State Government to reinvest in infrastructure and services.

"(It is contributing) $11,240 for every man, woman and child living in Queensland in export sales, with $56.2 billion in mining commodities accounting for almost 80 per cent of the state's merchandise goods sales overseas in the last 12 months."

Activity at Port of Mackay is also tracking well for the 2017-18 financial year with a total of 2,389,822 tonnes of goods either imported or exported as at the end of April.

NQBP's shipping schedule shows a shipment of truck parts is due into Port of Mackay tonight while shipments of petroleum, scrap metal, rail line and ethanol will arrive over the next week.

CARGO CARRIERS IN MACKAY WATERS

BBC Oregon

Gross Tonnage: 9618

Route: Brisbane-Mackay

Origin: Saint John's, Antigua Barbuda

HL SINES

Gross Tonnage: 93152

Route: Roberts Bank, Canada - Hay Point

Origin: Panama

CHINA HARMONY

Gross Tonnage: 94724

Route: Roberts Bank, Canada - Hay Point

Origin: Hong Kong

MAKA FRANZ

Gross Tonnage: 93216

Route: Qingdao, China - Hay Point

Origin: Liberia

ATENI

Gross Tonnage: 48014

Route: Zhenjiang, China - Hay Point

Origin: Valetta, Malta

ZAMPA BLUE

Gross Tonnage: 92249

Route: Pohang, Korea - Hay Point

Origin: Panama

LM SELENE

Gross Tonnage: 51255

Route: Kashima, Japan - Hay Point

Origin: Marshall Islands

MG EXPLORER

Gross Tonnage: 45252

Route: Toyohashi, Japan - Hay Point

Origin: Panama

RBD ITALIA

Gross Tonnage: 47984

Route: Kaohsiung, Taiwan - Hay Point

Origin: Naples, Italy

ANANGEL ARGONAUT

Gross Tonnage: 89990

Route: Qinhuangdao, China - Hay Point

Origin: Piraeus, Greece

GOLDEN GINGER

Gross Tonnage: 44485

Route: Rizhao, China - Hay Point

Marshall Islands

GIACOMETTI

Gross Tonnage: 44980

Route: Kure, Japan - Hay Point

Origin: Monrovia, Liberia

CAPE SUN

Gross Tonnage: 87614

Route: Dangjin, Korea - Hay Point

Origin: Cyprus

#anchorage#haypoint#aus#helicopter#pilot#coolmariners #sealife A post shared by Maciej (@maciek_reda) on Apr 23, 2018 at 11:19pm PDT

LAKE DAWN

Gross Tonnage: 43008

Route: Kobe, Japan - Hay Point

Origin: Panama

PAN FREESIA

Gross Tonnage: 95047

Route: Pohang, Korea - Hay Point

Origin: Marshall Islands

COPERNICUS N

Gross Tonnage: 51239

Route: Fangcheng, China - Hay Point

Origin: Monrovia, Liberia

MELIA

Gross Tonnage: 39964

Route: Qingdao, China - Hay Point

Origin: Marshall Islands

D SKALKEAS

Gross Tonnage: 51225

Route: Port Dickson, Malaysia - Hay Point

Origin: Monrovia

DL ADONIS

Gross Tonnage: 43692

Route: Zhenjiang, China - Hay Point

Panama

XIN RUN

Gross Tonnage: 38995

Route: Muara Berau, Indonesia - Hay Point

Origin: Hong Kong

YARRAWONGA

Gross Tonnage: 43152

Route: Shanghai, China - Hay Point

Origin: Panama

SEA PEARL

Gross Tonnage: 43605

Route: Qingdao, China - Hay Point

Origin: Piraeus, Greece

OCEAN ARTEMIS

Gross Tonnage: 51208

Route: Taichung, Taiwan - Hay Point

Origin: Hong Kong

VISHVA VIJAY

Gross Tonnage: 44010

Route: Chiwan, China - Hay Point

Origin: Mumbai, India

CERVIA

Gross Tonnage: 50697

Route: Okpo Anch, Korea - Hay Point

Origin: Monrovia, Liberia

NSU KEYSTONE

Gross Tonnage: 107222

Route: Japan - Hay Point

Origin: Japan

XIN HONG

Gross Tonnage: 44543

Route: Tianjin, China - Hay Point

Origin: Hong Kong

DYNA CAMELLIA

Gross Tonnage: 52957

Route: Wakayama, Japan - Hay Point

Origin: Hong Kong

#helicopteroperations #haypoint#australia#3rdofficer A post shared by Sebahattin Uysal (@sbhttnuysal) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:09am PST

CARAVOS GLORY

Gross Tonnage: 44599

Route: Zhenjiang, China - Hay Point

Origin: Marshall Islands

LOWLANDS ORCHID

Gross Tonnage: 88594

Route: Hay Point - Gladstone

Origin: Singapore

LOWLANDS RISE

Gross Tonnage: 50625

Route: Yokkaichi, Japan - Hay Point

Origin: Singapore

PINCHAT

Gross Tonnage: 43024

Route: N/A

Origin: Panama

VITTORIA

Gross Tonnage: 94034

Route: Nantong, China - Hay Point

Origin: Malta

TAO HUA HAI

Gross Tonnage: 64654

Route: Zhenjiang, China - Hay Point

Origin: Tianjin, China

VALIANT SUMMER

Gross Tonnage: 43007

Route: Zhuhai, China - Hay Point

Origin: Singapore

MAIZURU BISHAMON

Gross Tonnage: 48029

Route: Newcastle - Hay Point

Origin: Maizuru, Japan

ALKIMOS

Gross Tonnage: 51984

Route: Jingtang, China - Hay point

Origin: Cyprus

NIKILAND

Gross Tonnage: 51255

Route: Nantong, China - Hay Point

Origin: Marshall Islands

KM NAGOYA

Gross Tonnage: 50625

Route: Zhuhai, China - Hay Point

Origin: Singapore

CS SALUBRITY

Gross Tonnage: 95276

Route: Zhenjiang, China - Hay Point

Origin: Hong Kong

MG SAKURA

Gross Tonnage: 39643

Route: Xinsha, China - Hay Point

Origin: Valletta, Malta

JP CORAL

Gross Tonnage: 44547

Route: Hay Point - Tachibana, Japan

Origin: Tokyo, Japan

OSHU MARU

Gross Tonnage: 50927

Route: Noshiro, Japan - Hay Point

Origin: Monrovia, Liberia

PANTERA ROSA