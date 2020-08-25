Menu
An artist's impression of Signature Care's 144-bed Grafton aged care project in South Grafton.
News

REVEALED: Expected completion date for aged care home

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
25th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
THE first residents of a brand new 144-bed aged care home in South Grafton could move in as early as 2021.

Earthworks are currently underway at the site of the $21 million facility developed by Croft Development and operated by Signature Care and are expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Signature Care director Graeme Croft.
Signature Care director Graeme Croft revealed to The Daily Examiner the subsequent construction should take about 12 months to complete.

“This initial stage is due for completion by December 2020,” Mr Croft said.

“I think we should be able to open by late 2021.

The $2.4 million earthworks project is underway on Signature Care's 144-bed Grafton aged care development.
“There’s a fair amount of earthworks and building retaining walls. Once we have all that established it’s probably a 12-month build. So if conditions allow I would think late 2021 should be a reasonable timeframe.”

The facility is slated to bring more than $7.7 million of benefit to the Clarence Valley, including employing up to 170 staff.

