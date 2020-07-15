REVEALED: Clarence businesses claiming JobKeeper supplement

Early results from a business survey show only one in two will be able to maintain current hours/headcount when JobKeeper payments stop.

IT HAS been revealed up to 5000 Clarence Valley workers are relying on the Jobkeeper supplement, as a review of the payment approaches later this month,

The subsidy is believed to be injecting almost $8 million every fortnight into the local economy, and newly released statistics show how many businesses are claiming the payment.

The numbers are taken from official claims from businesses in April.

The figures follow the population centres with the 2460 postcode that encompasses Grafton, South Grafton and surrounding areas having 638 businesses claiming the payment.

The next highest area is in Yamba, with 308 businesses claiming, closely followed by the Maclean area of 2463 with 214.

The Minnie Water/Wooli region with postcode 2462 has 69 businesses claiming while in Iluka and surrounds there are 45 claiming.

Employers need to get ready for JobKeeper now.

The smallest postcode in the area at Harwood has ten entities claiming the payment. The area made headlines months ago when it was confirmed that two cases of coronavirus were attributed to the small village - a quarter of the total cases for the Clarence Valley.

To the north, the Lismore postcode 2480 has the most number of claims with 1509 businesses, closely followed by the Byron area with 1488 and Ballina with 1233. The postcodes were among the hardest hit by the coronavirus in the Northern Rivers, with a total of 15 cases between the three areas.

To the south, Coffs Harbour had 1783 businesses take up the payments, while the Port Macquarie area had 1752.

In the meantime, Federal opposition leader Anthony Albanese launched a website using the statistics to show off the treasury figures.

It extrapolates the amount of money that could be lost to the local economy if Jobkeeper was taken away early, claiming of a "secret plan" to cancel JobKeeper.

It takes the average number of people per claim as being 3.8, and uses the figure to come up with $5500 per fortnight for each business claiming.

Frame grabs from a website Labor have created allowing Australians to see how JobKeeper is helping out their suburb as they fight for the subsidy to be continued after the September deadline

With 1368 business signed up for the program, it is estimated that it is $7.79m being paid to workers in the Clarence each fortnight.

Amid calls for the program to run the course, and even be extended, Page MP Kevin Hogan was tight-lipped on the future of the program, reiterating the original announcement.

"The Federal Government's JobKeeper payment will remain until September 27. This is as per when the program was announced on March 30." he said.

"There is a review underway into the implementation and administrative processes of the program. The Treasurer will announce the outcomes on July 23."