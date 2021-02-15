REVEALED: Fines and orders issued for dodgy water users

As the water regulator prepares to return to the region, a senior staff member has revealed how many fines and directives have already been issued to Coffs Harbour farmers.

The Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) is the NSW independent regulator established under the Natural Resources Access Regulator Act 2017.

Coffs Harbour is a priority area for NRAR and in three separate phases of a targeted investigation, conducted between 2019 and 2020, close to 90 per cent of farms were found to be non-compliant with water laws.

Diverse farms, in terms of size and crops, were visited including blueberries, cucumbers, blackberries and raspberries.

NRAR's Director of Water Regulation (East) Graeme White spoke with the Advocate on the eve of their next visit beginning on February 22. Eight field officers will spend a week in the region.

NRAR offices inspecting farm dams.

He says a total of fifty farms were investigated in the previous three phases of the investigation.

A total of 30 directions have been made and these include:

- 16 directions to remove unauthorised works (might be a dam without authorisation; or a pipe or pump that hasn't been approved.

- 11 stop work orders

- 1 direction to install metering equipment

- 2 directions to protect a water source (similar to a vegetation rehabilitation order).

Mr White also revealed that a total of 28 penalty notices were issued. He did not have the exact break down of the fines but told the Advocate it was $750 for an individual and $1,500 for a corporation.

"We generally issue penalty notices because the noncompliance is worthy of immediate penalty as opposed to a discussion or direction as to how to fix it," Mr White said.

The next phase of the investigation will involve checking on the properties already inspected to see if they've undertaken the necessary orders.

Grower groups like Berries Australia welcome the actions of the regulator, but say it should be remembered that the compliance was a targeted activity focusing on growers who were strongly suspected of doing the wrong thing

"It was not surprising we did find high levels of noncompliance because we did have a history of complaints and some intelligence but having said that, our expectation is that everyone in the industry is compliant and we will continue to work with them to bring them into compliance."