REVEALED: Hotspots to find your next date

ARE you single and looking to mingle in the Clarence Valley?

Get on the "highway to love" because statistics compiled by leading demographer Bernard Salt have revealed the places where the odds are stacked in your favour to find your future partner.

According to the data, those on the hunt for an eligible bachelor need to head to Junction Hill, a hotspot for single men aged 25-34 with 1.69 single men to every single woman in that age bracket.

If it's a woman you want to settle down with, Iluka is the place to be as the hotspot for unattached females in that same age bracket, with a ratio of 1.18 single women per single man.

With several construction projects bringing workers to the region including the Grafton Bridge Project, Clarence Correctional Centre and the Pacific Highway upgrade, now may be the best time to get our there and snag yourself a tradie.

Unfortunately the statistics didn't reveal where to look for those on the same-sex hunt - maybe a future Census will deliver a better indicator.