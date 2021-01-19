REVEALED: How our fuel prices line up with the city

Where was the cheapest petrol in NSW during 2020?

Fuel is becoming cheaper in the regions than in the city, but unfortunately for us, our area has remained on par with average Sydney prices.



The NRMA has revealed the 36 regional towns and shires in NSW that offered cheaper petrol prices than Sydney throughout 2020, with one third of the state cheaper than the capital despite some locations being up to 600km farther from the nearest terminal gate.

Analysis conducted by the NRMA of average unleaded petrol prices across NSW throughout 2020 revealed fuel in the Weddin Shire in state’s the Central West was the cheapest on average at 112.7 cents a litre – more than 10 cents cheaper than Sydney’s average of 122.9 cents.

Sydney’s petrol price cycle in 2020 proved to be the worst at offering motorists a fair bargain, with the price consistently staying higher for longer and falling at one-third the rate that it rose. Across the state 37 locations were cheaper than Sydney in 2020 – up from 22 in 2019.

As a result, more stable prices in the regions has resulted in many regional motorists paying less for fuel at the bowser.

Locally, the Clarence Valley’s average fuel price of 123.2 put it just higher than the metro region, while Coffs Harbour was higher at 125.1, Lismore at 125.1, Byron at 125.3, Ballina at 126.7, Tweed Heads at 126.1 and Kyogle at 127.5.



The analysis found the shires or towns in NSW with the cheapest fuel in 2020 were:



1. Weddin (112.7 cents per litre)

2. Muswellbrook (116.7 cents)

3. Tamworth (117 cents)

4. Freemans Waterhole (117.4 cents)

5. Lithgow (117.4 cents)

BowsersPhoto: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

The most expensive unleaded fuel in 2020 could be found at:

1. Central Darling (143.9 cents)

2. Blue Mountains (139.4 cents)

3. Bega (134.4 cents)

4. Bourke (133.4 cents)

5. Parkes (133.2 cents)

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said traditionally, regional prices had been dearer than city prices, but Sydney’s profit-rich price cycles of 2020 meant city prices were higher than they should be on average.

“What this analysis shows us is that it was evidently cheaper in 2020 to not have a price cycle and that many regional locations with fewer service station options were still far cheaper than Sydney, which is meant to be the nucleus of petrol price competition,” Mr Khoury said.

“With interstate and overseas travel plans being replaced by local trips, it’s more important than ever for motorists in NSW to be aware of fuel prices on the road.

“It’s not uncommon for motorists to fill up at a service station, only to find a cheaper price in the next town. Using the myNRMA App before you fill up is the single best tool at motorists’ disposal to beat unnecessarily high petrol prices.”