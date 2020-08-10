REVEALED: How you can use an iPad for free

When library members borrow an iPad they get weekly calls from Get Connected facilitator, Hayden Lowe, to help them on their iPad learning journey.

IF YOU’RE over 50 and a library member you can borrow an iPad for free from Grafton Library and the Mobile Library.

Grafton Library digital engagement officer Erin Briad said the iPads come with data and weekly tech support to help seniors on their iPad-learning journeys.

“We know one of the barriers for seniors accessing the digital world is no internet connection at home. We’re hoping our lending iPad program will help isolated seniors feel more connected,” Mrs Brady said.

The iPad program is one of many the library has to help seniors stay connected.

Clarence Valley Library’s Get Connected @ Home Project provides seniors with the digital skills and tools to stay connected, learn about technology and have fun.

“From bushfires to COVID-19 lockdowns, many seniors in our communities have been isolated and cut off from family, friends and support networks on and off for over a year,” Digital Engagement Officer, Erin Brady said.

“Our Get Connected @ Home Project gives seniors the tools to use digital skills to stay in touch with people, access information on the internet and have fun online without having to leave home.”

The Clarence Valley Library is also hosting weekly online video chat events on Zoom for seniors to join from home.

These sessions are:

Learn How to use Zoom (while you’re on Zoom)

Aug 10 – 10:30am – 11:30am

Zoom: Finding COVID-19 info online.

Aug 17 – 10:30am – 11:30am

Zoom: Having fun online

Aug 24 – 10:30am – 11:30am

The Big Zoom Quiz (not to be missed)

Aug 31 – 10:30am – 11:30am

Zoom: All About Gardening

Sep 7 – 10:30am – 11:30am

Registration is required for these Zoom events. To register visit www.clarence.spydus.com and click on ‘What’s On’.

The ‘Get Connected @ Home’ is funded by Be Connected, an Australia wide initiative empowering all Australians to thrive in a digital world.

For more information call 6641 0111 or email erin.brady@clarence.nsw.gov.au.