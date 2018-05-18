REVEALED: Identity of alleged taxi gunman

AN EAST Mackay man accused of threatening a taxi driver with a gun at Mount Pleasant while trying to flee police earlier this week has been locked up.

Matthew Lee Ireland faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Thursday from behind bars.

The 22-year-old has been charged with committing a serious assault with an intent to commit a crime or resist arrest, possessing shortened firearms and possessing explosives (ammunition).

Ireland has also been accused of burglary and possessing drugs.

No pleas were entered to any of the charges.

Police allege officers tried to intercept a taxi at Windmill Crossing, Mount Pleasant on Wednesday morning to speak with Ireland about an outstanding matter.

Matthew Lee Ireland, 22, of East Mackay. Facebook

Ireland is accused of pulling out a gun and demanding the taxi driver keep on accelerating.

The driver, who was not physically injured, stopped the vehicle and fled on foot, according to Mackay police.

Ireland was allegedly apprehended a short time later at Trade Court, Mount Pleasant and found with a small amount of the drug ice.

It's also alleged Ireland left the firearm and ammunition inside the taxi.

During Ireland's appearance in the Mackay court, Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Erin Beer did not make an application for bail on Ireland's behalf.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer adourned Ireland's case to early August.