Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAN HUNT: Police are attempting to locate Dwayne Silcox in relation to a shooting incident in Bundaberg West last night.
MAN HUNT: Police are attempting to locate Dwayne Silcox in relation to a shooting incident in Bundaberg West last night.
Breaking

REVEALED: Identity of Bundy West man sought over shooting

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
25th Jan 2019 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE identity of a man being sought by police after a shooting incident in Bundaberg West overnight has been confirmed.

Bundaberg police believe Dwayne Silcox pointed a gun at a woman and pulled the trigger, thinking the weapon had not been loaded at the time, accidentally shooting the woman in the leg before leaving the scene.

Emergency services received reports of the incident at 8.48pm yesterday, but a Queensland Police spokesman said the man had left before officers arrived.

The spokesman confirmed police had located the weapon and a hunt for the man continued this morning.

The woman in her 40s sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital where police briefly spoke to her regarding the incident, and the spokesman said officers will speak to her again today.

Anyone who sees the man is urged not to approach him and to contact Policelink on 131 444 immediately.

bundaberg police bundaberg west man hunt shooting
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    NSW Business Chamber hits back at NSW Labor

    premium_icon NSW Business Chamber hits back at NSW Labor

    News NORTHERN RIvers regional manager says Clarence Labor candidate should 'focus on the facts' when it comes to the NSW budget and payroll tax

    • 25th Jan 2019 3:30 PM
    Cost of key psoriasis drug to be slashed

    premium_icon Cost of key psoriasis drug to be slashed

    Health It normally costs $30,000 a year

    • 25th Jan 2019 1:56 PM
    53 Islands in Clarence and counting

    premium_icon 53 Islands in Clarence and counting

    News New festival aims to celebrate and create debate

    Behind the Sports Desk: The plight of Pucosvki

    premium_icon Behind the Sports Desk: The plight of Pucosvki

    Cricket SHOULD Australia have dropped its next big thing?