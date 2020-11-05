Menu
Lyndal and Bonnie from Midcoast Family Day Care presented the 2020 Jacaranda Best Dressed Competition for children under 12. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner
Competitions

REVEALED: Jacaranda Best Dressed Competition winners

Bill North
, william.north@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 4:58 PM

WITH a total of almost 100 entries, 40 finalists and more than 1000 votes, the winners of the 2020 Jacaranda Best Dressed competition have been confirmed.

Events such as the Jacaranda Parade For Youth and Children's Party are traditionally a huge hit of the Jacaranda Festival, providing a great opportunity for the region's younger generation to dress up and celebrate the city's traditions. But the cancellation of this Grafton Jacaranda Festival due to COVID-19 threatened to take much of the colour out of Grafton this spring.

So The Daily Examiner in partnership with Midcoast Family Day Care stepped in to help keep the jacaranda spirit alive with the official the 2020 Jacaranda Festival Best Dressed Boy and Girl competition.

Voting in The Daily Examiner's online poll closed at midday on Jacaranda Thursday (Nov 5) with the girls attracting a total of 672 votes and 605 votes for the boys.

The winners were announced at Jaca HQ in Prince St, Grafton by representatives from the Jacaranda Festival and Midcoast Family Day Care.

 

 

 

First place wins $100, second place $75 and third place $50 thanks to Midcoast Family Day Care.

The Daily Examiner, Midcoast Family Day Care and the Grafton Jacaranda Festival Committee thank everyone who participated in the the 2020 Jacaranda Festival Best Dressed Boy and Girl competition and congratulate the winners. Organisers will be in contact with the winners to claim their prize.

ED'S NOTE: The original poll was replaced due to an administrative error. The total number of votes from each poll was used to determine the winners. The Daily Examiner apologises for any confusion.

 

Calan Dunston, 8, wins $100 for first prize in the Grafton Jacaranda Festival's official 2020 Midcoast Family Day Care Best Dressed Boy competition.
Evelyn, 7.5 months, won $100 for first prize in the Grafton Jacaranda Festival's official 2020 Midcoast Family Day Care Best Dressed Girl competition.
Tennyson Yager, 8, “Jacaranda Soldier”, wins $75 for 2nd place in the 2020 Jacaranda Best Dressed Boy Competition.
Zarly Morgan, 6, wins $75 for 2nd prize in the Grafton Jacaranda Festival's official 2020 Midcoast Family Day Care Best Dressed Girl competition.
Thomas, 10, wins $50 for 3rd prize in the Grafton Jacaranda Festival's official 2020 Midcoast Family Day Care Best Dressed Boy competition.
Ava Polsen, 3, wins $50 for 3rd prize in the Grafton Jacaranda Festival's official 2020 Midcoast Family Day Care Best Dressed Girl competition. Photo: Nicole Cameron
best dressed best dressed competition jaca hq jacaranda best dressed jacaranda festival 2020 midcoast family day care online poll
