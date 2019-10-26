REVEALED: Jacaranda Queen crowned for 2019

Jacaranda Quen candidates wait for the announcement at the Jacaranda Crowning

Jacaranda Quen candidates wait for the announcement at the Jacaranda Crowning

ASHTON Blackadder has been crowned as the Jacaranda Queen for 2019.

Ms Blackadder was given the honour of wearing the festival's brand new crown in front of a thousand-strong crowd at Market Square.

2019 Jacaranda Queen Ashton Blackadder and junior Jacaranda Queen Brigete Jamieson

Dana McKew was named as Jacaranda Princess.

RELIVE THE NIGHT: More than 400+ images from all the action on Jacaranda crowning night in our massive gallery HERE.

In the junior competition, Brigette Jamieson was named as the Junior Jacaranda Queen.

Sahara Powell was named Junior Jacaranda Princess.

There were seven entrants for the senior title, while 14 candidates contested the Junior Jacaranda Queen competition.