Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Josh and Brandon Jarius will tour their newly renovated home tomorrow night.
Josh and Brandon Jarius will tour their newly renovated home tomorrow night. Paul A Broben
News

REVEALED: Josh and Brandon's lad pad unveiled on House Rules

Seanna Cronin
by
27th May 2018 8:42 PM | Updated: 8:45 PM

JOSH and Brandon Jarius now have the flashiest house on Neptune Street.

It may even be the flashiet house in all of Maryborough after getting a House Rules makeover.

The tradie brothers' two-bedroom stilt home, which they've spent the past three years working on, is now fully renovated on the inside thanks to the efforts of their fellow teams.

The renovations were revealed to viewers on the reality show tonight.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Judges Wendy Moore, Drew Heath and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen praised Chiara and David's race car inspired bathroom and Toad and Mandy's blokey bar which featured mock crocodile-skin wallpaper.

"I feel as if I'm being hit by waves of testosterone," Llewelyn-Bowen said as he stepped inside the house for the first time.

But the judges were underwhelmed by Leigh and Kristie's grey kitchen, which missed the blue and orange house rule, and Kim and Michelle's unfinished en suite.

Josh and Brandon will walk through their new 'lads' pad' and deliver their own scores on the show tomorrow night.

"It's going to be good to have the house shown on telly," Josh told The Chronicle.

"Trying to keep everything on the downlow has been pretty hard.

"We've had a few people driving by and sometimes we get bailed up and they want to get a photo with you."

The brothers say they aren't worried about what their home will look like.

"We were a bit nervous and scared, but at the same time whatever they do is not going to be any worse than what we've got," Brandon said.

"We were a bit scared not being here to call the shots, but we knew they'd do things we wouldn't normally do. It's a bit of a surprise and that's the best part about it."

House Rules continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on Channel 7.

channel 7 house rules josh and brandon jarius television
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    McMullan a Kensei winner

    premium_icon McMullan a Kensei winner

    News CHECK out our social gallery and action from this year's Kensei Club Dinner, which decided the major sponsor for this year's Grafton Cup

    Police treat Glenreagh church fire as suspicious

    premium_icon Police treat Glenreagh church fire as suspicious

    News NSW Police and RFS are investigating the cause of the blaze

    Judges to assess WorldSkills talent

    Judges to assess WorldSkills talent

    News Maclean and Grafton TAFE teachers to represent area

    Community effort raises $4000 for suicide prevention

    Community effort raises $4000 for suicide prevention

    News Anytime Fitness Grafton again hosts 24 Hour Treadmill Challenge

    Local Partners