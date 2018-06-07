REVEALED: Latest crime rates for the Coffs-Clarence region

Across the state, three major crime categories including break and enter non-dwelling, steal from motor vehicle, and fraud reduced while 12 others remained stable.

THE latest round up of crime figures show there's been a noted rise in the number of fraud and assault cases taking place across the Coffs-Clarence region.

There has also been a welcome fall in theft from stores and vandalism.

According to the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research figures, there were 807 cases of fraud in the last 12 months leading to March 2018.

Leading to March 2017, there were 666 cases - a rise of 141 cases.

The figures also show a rise of 116 non-domestic violence related assaults, with a total of 831 offences taking place to March 2018.

Increases were also seen in cases of indecent assault and other sexual offences, robberies, motor vehicle thefts, steal from dwelling and steal from person.

Whether these are a reflection of an actual increase in crime, or simply more offences being reported, is difficult to pinpoint according to NSW Police.

Cases of malicious damage to property dropped by 120 cases, and steal from retail store by 87.

Domestic violence and sexual assault slightly fell.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller APM attributed the fall to the ongoing commitment of frontline police state-wide.

"It is encouraging to see the continuing efforts of police having a significant impact reducing crime in our communities across the state.

"Our ongoing priority is to continue to enhance the capabilities of our officers as they proactively focus on preventing and disrupting crime," said Commissioner Fuller.

Across the state, arrests for drug offences, such as possession and use of cocaine, have notably increased by 46 per cent in the last two years.

Commissioner Fuller said police will continue to target organised crime networks responsible for the distribution of illicit substances through regular drug operations, including the use of drug dogs.

"Our focus is community safety and we won't tolerate behaviour that risks the wellbeing of others."

As part of the re-engineering process, the NSW Police Force announced several new specialist units, including five new Region Enforcement Squads (RES), one of which is located in Coffs Harbour.

COFFS CLARENCE CRIME RATES

Number of offences 12 months to March 2018

Domestic violence - 740

Non-domestic violence assault - 831

Sexual assault - 156

Indecent assault and other sexual offences -216

Robbery without weapon - 16

Robbery with a firearm - 2

Robbery with a weapon not firearm - 21

Break-and-enter dwelling - 680

Break-and-enter non-dwelling - 377

Motor vehicle theft - 307

Steal from motor vehicle - 662

Steal from retail store - 314

Steal from dwelling - 534

Steal from person - 73

Fraud - 807

Malicious damage to property - 1312