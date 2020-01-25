REVEALED: Meet the Clarence’s favourite sparky

MORE than 50 nominations were tallied and the decision was over to our readers. Here is the winner of the search for the Clarence Valley's favourite electrician....

1. John Walters Electrical and Data Communication

Zac Slomzewski, Trevor and John Walters have been named the Clarence Valley's favourite electricians.

THERE are three secrets to being named the Clarence Valley's favourite electrician, winner John Walters says: "Good customer service, do the job properly and safely and don't get called back."

A call for nominations was made on The Daily Examiner Facebook page and attracted more than 50 nominees, with the top contenders put into a subscriber-only online poll.

John Walters Electrical and Data Communications was the clear winner, with 40 per cent of the vote.

For 23 years John has been serving the Clarence Valley, having moved to the region from Kyogle in 1995.

Today he is joined by his son Trevor and Zac Slomzewski in ensuring the Clarence is always switched on.

The business morphed into a family affair, with Trevor joining his dad as an apprentice 11 years ago and it was the interesting work and customers that kept him around.

In the many years working in the region, John said they had seen it all, from dodgy DIY jobs to working on elevators in Angourie.

"We have got a lot of good commercial customers, I'd like to take the opportunity to thank them for using us and supporting us," John said.

2. Stuart McLaughlan Electrician,

Grafton

3. DT Cutting

35 Maud St, Grafton,

0406 885 753

4. Caldwell Electrical

250 Pound St, Grafton

6643 1499

5. Wiblen Electrical

Chatsworth Rd, Chatsworth

0438 464 418

6. Advanced Electrical and Data.

7. McGrath Electrical and Data.