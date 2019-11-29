REVEALED: Meet the Clarence Valley's favourite dentist

WE put the call out to Facebook or your nominations of dentists the top eight were put into an online poll and the winner is....

Fitzroy St Dental

55 Fitzroy St, Grafton, 6642 5211

BIG SMILES: Fitzroy St Dental owner Celina and Luke Symons and practice manager Sandra Woods.

GOING to the dentist can be a daunting experience, but the Clarence Valley's favourite practice is sure to leave you with a smile on your face.

Fitzroy St Dental has been named the Clarence's favourite dentist in a Daily Examiner online poll with 41 per cent of the vote.

Practice co-owner Celina Symons said the positive patient experience was all thanks to the "wonderful" team.

She said patient care was the most important thing for everybody from the dentists to the dental assistants.

"(The staff have) a consistently high level of care and dedication to their work and to their patients," she said.

"The patient care here is incredible, it is top priority for everybody involved."

TEAMWORK: The team at Fitzroy St Dental have been named the Valley's favourite dentist

Ms Symons said the team also went the extra mile with 24-hour emergency assistance to ensure anyone with an ache did not have to suffer for long.

"That shows the dentist's level of patient care," she said.

"They're happy to go out of their way on the weekend."

Ms Symons said going to the dentist could be a scary experience, but the team did whatever they could to ensure patients were comfortable, and a calm environment was key.

"It can be a really nerve-racking experience coming to the dentist so making them as calm and relaxed as possible," she said.

"We all live in the community, everybody knows the patients. We try and look after them."

